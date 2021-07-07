Michael Bisping Believes Conor McGregor Could Retire if he Loses to Dustin Poirier Again

According to Michael Bisping, it’s possible that Conor McGregor could retire if he loses to Dustin Poirier a second time. Poirier takes on McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 in a lightweight showdown.

The Trilogy Fight

Now that the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is around the corner, fighters and fans are beginning to give their analysis of the matchup. last week, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about the fight. Furthermore, UFC Hall of Fame member Georges St Pierre and his coach Firas Zahabi have spoken about McGregor versus Poirier 3.

In mostly every conversation revolving around the trilogy fight, pundits have predicted the outcome of the fight and who they believe will win. However, Bisping has an interesting take on what will happen to Conor McGregor if he were to lose to Poirier for a second time out of three fights.

Bisping Says Conor Could Retire

Speaking on his podcast, Bisping shared a possible belief that if Conor loses to Poirier, he could see a scenario where the Irishman retires.

“If he (Conor McGregor) loses, I think there’s a potential that he might retire,” said Bisping on his podcast. “I really do. If he’s not going to be the champ, and that is a long way off, what is he going to do? He’ll always be the main event but is he just doing to do random fights against people that don’t mean anything?” “He’s made his money,” he continued. “He always said that he was going to get rich and get out. He’s certainly got rich. The last part is to get out. If he can’t beat Poirier and can’t fight for the belt anytime soon, then what?”

Potential Fights for McGregor

Does Bisping have a point when it comes to what could be next for Conor? Fans of the sport will always want to see Conor fight, regardless of his professional record.

The fight against Nate Diaz is always looming. As well as potential matchups against Max Holloway, or fighters in the welterweight division.