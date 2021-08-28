Michael Bisping Announces He Has Signed New Four-Year Contract As UFC Commentator

Michael Bisping will be calling fights for the foreseeable future.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently announced that he had signed a new four-year contract to continue his role as a color commentator for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“Pleased to announce I’m signing a new 4 year contract with the ufc to continue my role as commentator. Beyond grateful for this role. Big thanks to @danawhite I really am obsessed with this sport and calling fights for the biggest fight promotion in history is a real honor for me”

Pleased to announce I’m signing a new 4 year contract with the ufc to continue my role as commentator. Beyond grateful for this role. Big thanks to @danawhite I really am obsessed with this sport and calling fights for the biggest fight promotion in history is a real honor for me — michael (@bisping) August 27, 2021

Bisping worked as an analyst even when he was an active UFC fighter. However, he made his commentary debut in 2018 at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series following his retirement from the sport a year prior.

He would later graduate to regularly calling UFC Fight Nights though he has done pay-per-view events as well, having made his PPV debut at UFC 251 in July last year.

Bisping — who brings humor and a sharp tongue to commentary — is widely regarded as one of the best commentators in the sport today and UFC president Dana White clearly appears to be a fan, evidenced by this latest news.

Catch Bisping call the action at UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night where ranked featherweights Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze collide in the headliner.