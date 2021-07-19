Bill Burr Unfazed By Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 Trash Talk: ‘There’s Way Worse S—t Than That’

A lot of people were turned off with the things that Conor McGregor was saying to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg at UFC 264. However comedian Bill Burr says that things could have been much worse than that.

Burr was among the many people who watched McGregor’s third fight with Poirier, seeing Conor’s lower tibia snap at the end of the first round. He also heard McGregor screaming at Poirier after the fight, bringing up his wife and threatening to kill him.

While a lot of people thought that this was crossing the line, the stand up comedian and actor disagrees. Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, he said that he felt like there were a lot of things that Conor could have said, which would have been worse than bringing up Dustin’s wife.

“I felt bad for Conor when he was sitting there. I know he was yelling all sorts of f—ked up s—t at Dustin but it was just like … I don’t know what that’s like,” Burr said (h/t MMA Mania) “I can be a comedian til I keel over, but these guys have a window, and it must feel as great for them as it does for me to do what I do. And I can’t imagine if my whole standup career was over at 32 and what am I going to do? So I think he was kind of in that headspace. And I think he was still trying to sell the next fight. “Jesus Christ, ‘Your wife is in my DMs,’ Jesus. And Dustin saying he’s a dirtbag. They usually say all sorts of crazy s—t and then afterward they’re so nice. This is the only time I can remember where it sounded like pre-fight hype,” Burr continued. “I like the people who are going, ‘He went too far, don’t say things about his wife.’ What are you talking about? They say all sorts of crazy things. ‘Oh, he said he was going to murder me.’ It’s like pffft. He didn’t say he was going to eat his children. He didn’t say, ‘I’m going to f—k you until you love me.’ There’s a lot more crazy s—t than that. He’s selling the fight and he’s Conor McGregor and if you fight him you make—”

Bill Burr Was Rooting For Conor McGregor

In addition to his thoughts on the trash talk, Bill Burr also shared his thoughts on the fight itself. Like most fans, he was quite disappointed that it ended the way that it did, without a clear winner being determined.

He said that he was rooting for Conor McGregor to win this fight, and was sad to see him go out the way he did. Despite many people feeling like the outcome was a sure thing, he wanted to see the rest of the fight play out.

“It sucks the way it ended. I was rooting for Conor McGregor. I hate when an older — he’s only 32 — but when an older great fighter loses, I hate that thing where all these people on Twitter who haven’t had a fight since junior high like me start ‘Nyeah, you got your f—king ass kicked’ or something like that,” Burr said. “Certain people, certain announcers, they enjoy when the champ gets knocked off their throne because a lot of people can’t handle how bad ass — and that’s the most bad ass thing ever, man or woman, to walk into an arena to fight, and to come out victorious? I don’t care what anyone in the crowd did, nobody is cooler than that. You gotta go to someone who’s a war hero to beat that. “I wanted to see that second round to see what would have happened,” Burr continued. “Everybody seems to know what was going to happen, whatever. But ‘Oh Conor was coming back’ or ‘Dustin would have knocked him out.’ We don’t know now.”

What do you think of these comments from Bill Burr? Did Conor McGregor’s trash talk cross the line?