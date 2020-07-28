Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva has been around combat sports for a very long time. He’s competed mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and even bare-knuckle boxing. Silva was released from the UFC in 2016 after being knocked out by Roy Nelson. Since then, Silva has fought in two additional MMA bouts. But, he hasn’t competed since 2017. Now, Silva will return to the sport of mixed martial arts at a Taura MMA event in Florida this fall.

Announcement of Bigfoot Silva vs Martins

Combate was first to report the news of Silva’s return. Here are the details of Silva’s deal to the MMA community, via the publication.

“The 40-year-old heavyweight fighter signed three fights with the national organization Taura MMA. The debut, however, will come in the USA, where the fighter lives. Taura will hold its first international event on October 30, in Kissimmee, Florida (USA), and Pezão will face Brett Martin, current champion of the LFA heavyweight GP, in the main co-fight. The Combat broadcasts the event,” stated Combate.

Tale of the Tape

Silva was still relatively active in fighting after being released by the UFC. Since then, he’s amassed an 0-3 record in both mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing fights. Although he hasn’t had much success in regards to winning, he still poses a threat as a longtime UFC veteran with a lot of experience.

“Bigfoot” will be taking on Brett Martin. Martin has a 9-1 record so far in his MMA career and has fought as high as the level of LFA. Additionally, he is on a five-fight win streak in his career and will hope to widen that margin against a proven MMA veteran.

Taura MMA 11

So far, the majority of Taura MMA has taken place in Brazil. However, they’ve recently expanded to the United States of America. Taura MMA 11 will take place in Kissimmee, Florida at the Silver Spurs Arena on Friday, October 30th.