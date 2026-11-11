Bia Mesquita Plans Positional Adjustments After Moicano Stand-Up

Bia Mesquita is considering positional changes after watching Renato Moicano stood up from back control against Tom Nolan. In Manabu Takashima’s November 11 written interview, she criticized the referee’s understanding of jiu-jitsu and the lost finishing opportunity.

She still considers back mount dominant, but would attempt a finish for one or two minutes before considering mount or half guard. That is adaptation, not abandonment of control. She favors rear-naked chokes but accepts any submission, including her trusted armbar. Her assessment that Macy Chiasson is declining is her opinion, not an established finding.

The Recovery Behind Her Latest Submission

A separate November 10 UFC feature explains why composure matters to that approach. Against Melissa Mullins in June, Mesquita was hurt while striking, rushed into a clinch and was thrown with an uchi mata. She acknowledged those mistakes rather than portraying the fight as effortless. Once underneath, she recovered her composure, contained Mullins in guard and isolated the right arm. As Mullins rose to strike, she moved her hips into an armbar and rolled her opponent over to finish.

The official record places that submission at 3:16 of round one on June 20, 2026. It followed victories over Montse Rendon at 2:07 of the opening round on March 14 and Irina Alekseeva at 2:14 of round two on October 11, 2025. All three UFC appearances ended by submission, although not with the same technique. Her overall professional record is 8-0, comprising six submissions, one knockout and one decision. Those results establish her momentum without treating grappling credentials as a guarantee against a more experienced opponent.

At ATT, she says five bantamweights help each other progress; a title opportunity would justify fighting a teammate. That differs from her former aversion to teammate matches in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Harrison’s work ethic inspires her, while any retirement expectations remain speculation. She also sees UFC BJJ as an opportunity for grapplers and fans.

A New Discipline And A Different Physical Test

The UFC interview also addresses the pressure that comes with entering MMA as an established grappling champion. Mesquita said she needs to balance demanding more of herself with recognizing progress in a relatively new discipline. Her stated career plan is to finish 2026 inside the top ten, then move toward the top five and a title opportunity in 2027. Those are ambitions, not a promised championship booking. She welcomed the Madison Square Garden assignment after researching its boxing history, describing the crowd and scale of a major show as part of its appeal.

Chiasson presents a different physical problem from the submission sequences already on Mesquita’s record. The UFC lists her at 71 inches tall with a 72-inch reach; Mesquita’s corresponding measurements are 66 and 67.5 inches. That gives the American five inches in height and four and a half in reach on the published tale of the tape. Measurements alone do not determine how the exchanges will unfold, and this remains a scheduled matchup rather than a result.

Their bantamweight contest is on the early prelims of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 14. The advertised early-preliminary start is 5 p.m. Eastern, or 22:00 UTC. Prelims follow at 7 p.m. Eastern and the main card at 9 p.m.; those later stages fall on November 15 in UTC. A program start is not a guaranteed walkout time for this individual bout.