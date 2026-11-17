Bia Mesquita has reached No. 5 in the women’s bantamweight Meta UFC Rankings following her victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC 334. The UFC’s November 17 update puts the Brazilian inside that list’s leading five contenders, three days after she extended her unbeaten run at Madison Square Garden.

This update concerns the Meta UFC Rankings, rather than an interchangeable claim about every UFC rankings system. The promotion’s Portuguese-language report identifies Mesquita and middleweight Caio Borralho as the two Brazilian winners who entered their divisions’ top five after the New York card.

Where Mesquita now stands

The UFC’s accompanying graphic lists Kayla Harrison as champion, with Joselyne Edwards, Ailin Perez, Luana Santos and Julianna Peña occupying the four contender positions above Mesquita. Jacqueline Cavalcanti sits immediately below her at No. 6. Chiasson appears at No. 15 in the same published table.

The update does not announce a new opponent for Mesquita.

Two fighters just cracked the Top 5 after their wins at #Polymarket #UFC334 👀 Full rankings page found here: https://t.co/LbLmq8eWNg pic.twitter.com/QXc8855cMg — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2026

The result behind the move was a first-round rear-naked choke. The UFC’s finalized record gives the finish at 3:23, with Mesquita defeating Chiasson on November 14. MiddleEasy’s UFC 334 result coverage follows the bout itself; Tuesday’s development is the subsequent change in her divisional position.

Borralho’s corresponding move followed his decision victory over Yousri Belgaroui on the same card. All three judges scored that fight 30-27. Unlike Mesquita’s submission finish, his route through the event required the full three rounds, placing two different winning performances behind the promotion’s paired top-five announcement.

A faster climb than her pre-fight target

Before the event, Mesquita had described a more gradual timetable in an interview published by the UFC on November 10. Her remaining objective for 2026 was to finish the year inside the top 10. She then hoped to reach the top five during the following year and work toward title contention as she acquired more experience.

That earlier discussion placed development alongside results. Mesquita acknowledged that MMA remained a relatively new career for her despite her long-established grappling credentials. She spoke about balancing demanding expectations with recognizing improvement, rather than treating each performance as a finished version of her game.

She also framed Chiasson’s experience as part of the value of the matchup. Facing a veteran who had spent considerable time among the division’s ranked fighters offered a different test from simply collecting another win. The ranking update now provides a concrete measure of the progress she wanted from that assignment.

Her official UFC history records three previous submission victories: a second-round rear-naked choke against Irina Alekseeva at 2:14 in October 2025, another rear-naked choke against Montse Rendon at 2:07 in March 2026, and a first-round armbar against Melissa Mullins at 3:16 in June. The Chiasson finish therefore extends that UFC submission sequence to four appearances.

That sequence has carried a decorated jiu-jitsu competitor into a new position in MMA. The promotion’s pre-event profile identified her as a ten-time IBJJF black-belt world champion and an ADCC champion, credentials that preceded her October 2025 Octagon debut. Her current ranking is the new development; those earlier accomplishments explain the grappling foundation behind the climb.