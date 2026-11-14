Bia Mesquita Submits Macy Chiasson After Mount-To-Back Transition At UFC 334 – Highlights

Bia Mesquita turned her first clinch success into a submission victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC 334 on Saturday, finishing with a rear-naked choke at 3:23 of Round 1. The women’s bantamweight contest took place on the early prelims at Madison Square Garden in New York, after Juan Diaz’s decision over Alatengheili.

The matchup pitted the No. 11 contender against the woman immediately above her in the rankings. Chiasson had five inches in height and four and a half inches in reach on the published tale of the tape: 71 and 72 inches, respectively, against 66 and 67.5 for the Brazilian. Closing that distance was the central physical problem for the shorter fighter. At Friday’s official weigh-in, Chiasson registered 134.8 pounds and Mesquita 135.8.

Round 1: Half guard gives way to mount and back control

Chiasson began circling and measuring with her lead hand while Mesquita moved forward behind her jab. The Brazilian got around to the back in the standing exchange and tried to lift her opponent, although the first effort did not immediately put the fight on the floor.

Once she completed the takedown, Mesquita attacked with strikes from half guard. She advanced into mount around the middle of the round, then followed Chiasson’s turn to take her back and flatten her out. An elbow and punches preceded the choke attempt. A body triangle helped keep the American trapped as she fought the hands, with referee Blake Grice watching nearby.

Impresionante ‼️ Clase maestra para lograr una finalización en el primer round 😱#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/0mB0BsP3PG — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

The final numbers credited Mesquita with 18 significant strikes from 25 attempts, including 14 landed ground strikes. Chiasson connected on one of nine significant attempts. Total strikes finished 26–1, and the Brazilian completed one of two takedown attempts while accumulating 1:59 of control. Neither woman recorded a knockdown. Those figures distinguish the brief standing exchange from the much busier work on the canvas.

Bia Mesquita se lleva la victoria por la vía de la sumisión 😮‍💨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/TKEyPBVZNA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

The UFC identified Mesquita as its first female fighter to win four consecutive bouts by submission. The promotion also credited her with the women’s bantamweight division’s outright submission-win record, moving ahead of Ronda Rousey. That achievement is separate from any future rankings movement; a victory over the No. 10 contender does not itself constitute an announced new ranking.

'The Lady Goat' making history 🤩@BiaMesquitajj is in a category of her own with her latest submission win at #Polymarket #UFC334! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/vRhuP3QxnD — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2026

Her previous three Octagon appearances had produced different finishing sequences. She submitted Irina Alekseeva in the second round of her October 2025 debut, then stopped Montse Rendon at 2:07 of the first round in March. The June meeting with Melissa Mullins ended at 3:16 of Round 1, providing the immediate competitive lead-in to this assignment.

That Mullins fight had required a recovery rather than uninterrupted control. In the UFC’s November 10 written feature, Mesquita discussed being hurt in a striking exchange, rushing into a clinch and being thrown before regaining her composure underneath. She then isolated an arm and rolled into the finishing armbar. It was an important contrast with Saturday’s progression from top position.

Before this event, the ten-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion had set a top-ten place as her remaining goal for 2026. She described a possible move toward the top five and a title opportunity in 2027 as ambitions, not booked fights. Her pre-fight discussion of positional adjustments had emphasized adapting her use of back control, rather than abandoning a dominant position.