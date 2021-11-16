Betty Broadhurst in her 60s Receives Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt

At the age of 60-yo Betty Broadhurst has received a Black Belt in Jiu-Jitsu. Betty started training at the age of 54 and after almost a decade of training, coach Diêgo Bispo handed his black belt to Betty Broadhurst this past weekend after she won gold medals in the blue and purple divisions at IBJJF Masters Worlds.

She shared a post to Instagram

“Nothing but happiness & jubilation under this “ugly cry” photo- after starting JiuJitsu at 54, almost 11 years later, a dream became reality- & promoted to black belt on the podium by my Professor @diegobispo , at Masters Worlds. Thank you @tomdeblass & @gordonlovesjiujitsu for being part of my journey, & sharing my story to inspire others!”

Betty is the creator of RollForever, a company that aims to help athletes live long and healthy careers. The firm’s website offers the following description:

“Betty’s goal with her Roll Forever program is essentially threefold. First and foremost, it is a movement meant to inspire and support local BJJ practitioners in North Carolina who wish to compete. In addition, Betty and Roll Forever work hard to bring world-class competitors to areas like hers where there might not be easy access to those athletes. This also goes a long way to supporting the growth of BJJ because not only does it support the athletes themselves with a good source of income, but it also expands the community and introduces world-class athletes to practitioners who may never have an opportunity to visit the BJJ hotbeds of southern California or New York City. The third mission of Roll Forever is to bring more competitions into areas they’ve never been before to give local athletes more opportunities to compete.

So if you’re currently training, kudos. If you’re not and are contemplating, do not hesitate. Get to your local academy and begin the journey. The best time to plant an oak tree is 20 years ago. The second best is today! Start now and roll forever.”

Tom Deblass her long time friend and supporter immensely proud of Broadhurst

I want to take a moment to congratulate a very special woman on her black belt. I met @bjjbetty some years back at a seminar. She’s in her 60s, and simply loves Jiu-Jitsu.

She has competed and come up short, yet never lost her love for this martial art. Well this last weekend she took double Gold in her division. She’s simply an amazing human. This black belt YOU DESERVE, Betty. May you serve as an inspiration to the thousands upon thousands who see this post.

This just goes to show that, if you’re considering giving BJJ a try but are concerned whether you’re too old, you should stop doubting yourself and go for it. It will improve your life in so many wonderful ways. Betty Broadhurst, a 65-year-old BJJ black belt, proves that it’s never too late to learn how to defend oneself.