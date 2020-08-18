At UFC 252, Sean O’Malley suffered an unfortunate injury that led to the end of his fight with Marlon Vera. Now, retired fighter Ben Askren weighs in on what happened, and he was not exactly generous to the bantamweight prospect.

Askren is someone who is familiar with having a ton of hype behind them in the UFC, despite his late arrival in the promotion. He completely understood the struggles that O’Malley experienced by talking trash, only to lose inside the Octagon. Where Suga’ Sean got injured and finished, Funky Ben was on the receiving end of the fastest knockout in UFC history. So he was certainly sympathetic to O’Malley, after he lost to Marlon Vera at UFC 252.

Ben Askren Mocks Sean O’Malley

Although he understands where Sean O’Malley is coming from, Ben Askren does not think highly of how he performed in this fight. Speaking on the DC and Helwani show, Ben tore into O’Malley for not being able to fight through the injury. Moreover, he mocked the 25-year old for being taken out of the cage on a stretcher.

“It’s a fist fight! Deal with that s–t! Deal with it! It’s a fist fight!” Askren proclaimed. “I’m saying he shouldn’t have done that, it’s a fist fight,” he said. “Yes, he was in pain obviously. Listen, if you don’t have the expectation that you’re gonna be in pain when you get in a fist fight, you’ve got some bad expectations. “What this says to me, and the fact that he let them cart him out… If they tried carting me out because of an ankle injury, I would’ve fought someone over that,” Askren continued. “You’re not putting my a– on a stretcher because I got an ankle injury. I got another good leg, and I’m gonna hop all the way to the back. Leave me the eff alone. I think he needs to grow up. “It’s part of growing up,” Askren concluded. “In life, you have failures, you have struggles, you’re gonna learn from them. He obviously hadn’t lost a fight to this point, so he probably hasn’t experienced those really hard things and really, at this point, embarrassment also, because he was building himself up and got his a– kicked by ‘Chito’ Vera. He’s probably a little embarrassed by that, as well. Hey, that’s part of it. Get up, rub some dirt on it, hop yourself to the back.”

"If they tried carting me out with an ankle injury, I would've fought someone over that… I got one other good leg and I'm gonna hop all the way to the back. Leave me the F alone."@Benaskren believes Sean O'Malley's exit at #UFC252 was a sign of weakness. (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/xFAk1onsh8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2020

It should be noted that Sean O’Malley’s coach refuted the remarks from Ben Askren, saying that O’Malley did not want to get on the stretcher, but was given no choice. Nevertheless there are a lot of people who do not seem particularly impressed with the injury Sean suffered. Especially considering x-rays showed that he did not have any broken bones or fractures.