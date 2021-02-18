Bellator MMA Announces New Fighter Rankings System Across All Weightclasses

Bellator MMA has announced that the promotion will now have official fighter rankings. In addition to the announcement, the logistics of the rankings as well as the voters have been revealed as well.

Bellator has been revamped in a major way since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the promotion has signed a new broadcast deal to stream events exclusively on Showtime Sports. As well as the announcement of a light heavyweight Grand Prix tournament which will highlight a host of new signings for the promotion.

Bellator Rankings System

All in all, Bellator seems to be on the upswing. Their rankings will be similar to the style of the UFC, with media playing an integral role in positioning. Here are the criteria that the promotion will base the rankings on.

A fighter may not be ranked until they have completed one fight in the Bellator cage on a current contract. Fighters who previously fought in the promotion but were left to fight elsewhere before eventually returning will not be automatically ranked, requiring one fight on their current term to become eligible.

After a period of 15 months of inactivity, fighters will be removed from the rankings.

Fighters may be ranked in two weight classes once they have competed in both divisions. The inactivity rule applies, with a period of 15 months of inactivity in a division resulting in the removal of eligibility for that weight class.

A fighter participating in a Grand Prix tournament will not be considered inactive in other divisions in which they are ranked.

A fighter serving a suspension by a regulating body for non-medical reasons for a period of greater than six months will result in removal from ranking eligibility.

Media Involved for Bellator Voting

Furthermore, the media members will be comprised of a 15-person voting panel. However, to keep votes transparent, they will be the audited by Combat Registry. Here is a list of media who will be apart of Bellator’s rankings. Spotlighted is Fansided’s Amy Kaplan, who is the lone female voter on the panel.

Jeff Cain – MMA Weekly

Brian Campbell – CBS Sports

Rodrigo Del Campo – Claro Sports

Rob DeMello – KHON Hawaii

Jason Floyd – The MMA Report

George Garcia – MMA Junkie

Amy Kaplan – FanSided

Nolan King – MMA Junkie

John Hyon Ko – South China Morning Post

Mark LaMonica – Newsday

Igor Lazarin – TASS Russia

Shakiel Mahjouri – Fightful MMA

Joe McDonagh – Cageside Press

John Morgan – MMA Junkie

Ken Pishna – MMA Weekly

No one who is apart of Bellator will contribute to the voting process. Lastly, the rankings system will debut some time ahead of Bellator 255.