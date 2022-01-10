Report: Bellator To Return To London In May, Michael Page Set To Challenge Yaroslav Amosov

Bellator is set to return to London with Michael Page in the headliner.

As per multiple sources confirming with Cageside Press, the Santa-Monica based promotion will return to England’s capital on May 13.

The headliner is expected to be a welterweight title fight between current champion Yaroslav Amosov and Page. The event is expected to take place at the Wembley SSE Arena.

No other fights are booked or planned as of yet, but that should change in the coming months.

Michael Page To Get First Bellator Title Shot

It’s bound to be a huge event for Bellator.

One of their star fighters in Page will finally earn his first crack at the Bellator welterweight title when he faces the red-hot and undefeated Amosov.

Many have criticized “MVP” as well as Bellator for his poor strength of schedule as he hasn’t faced many high level opponents over the course of his career.

However, the Londoner is on a six-fight winning streak and is coming off a split decision victory over former champion Douglas Lima in October in what was Bellator’s last visit to London.

It was notably sweet revenge for Page who suffered his first career defeat after getting knocked out by Lima in their May 2019 meeting at Bellator 221.

However, Page won’t have it easy against Amosov.

The Ukrainian is 20-0 and 7-0 with Bellator since debuting in 2018. His last outingin June earlier this year saw him outpoint Lima to become the Bellator welterweight champion.

With that said, it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise who Bellator will want winning this contest.