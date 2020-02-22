Tonight marks the return of Bellator to the emerald isle of Ireland. Bellator have brought with them a pretty decent card to the 3Arena, despite a few injury setbacks with Peter Queally & James Gallagher having to withdraw; the card is still relatively decent. It’s not going to be competing with the likes of Wilder VS Fury or UFC Auckland, but if you’re a discernible cage-fighting fanatic, it’s well worth the watch.

In the main event of the evening, Belfast’s Leah McCourt (3-1) will be fighting the rising German contender Judith Ruis in what’s set to be either a one-sided quash match for McCourt, or a massive upset for the German. Also on the card; Geordie Shore super-star, and newly turned and increasingly impressive MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers (5-1) will be taking on American prospect Austin Clem (3-1) in the co-main event.

Further down the card, there’s a phenomenal matchup between the ex-Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and Scottish star Chris ‘The Bad Guy’ Bungard (15-5). With a win tonight, Primus will cement himself in the 155lb picture and with a loss Chris Bungard will likely be put on the worldwide MMA radar.

The card also plays host to a bunch of Irish MMA stars like Kiefer ‘Big Daddy’ Krosbie, Frans Mlambo, Richard Kiely, Will Fleury, Paul Redmond and Richie Smullen.

Full card results:

Blaine O’Driscoll defeats Ezzoubair Bouarsa by TKO | Round 1

Calum Murrie defeats Dylan Logan by submission | Round 1

Chris Duncan defeats Mateusz Piskorz by TKO | Round 2

Will Fleury defeats Justin Moore by submission | Round 1

Alberth Dias defeats Richie Smullen by decision | Split decision

Georgi Karakhanyan defeats Paul Redmond by submission (Guillotine) | Round 2

George Hardwick defeats Richard Kiely by submission (Guillotine) | Round 2

Oliver Enkamp defeats Lewis Long by KO | Round 1

Ricky Bandejas defeats Frans Mlambo by KO | Round 2

Bec Rawlings defeats Elina Kallionidou by decision | Unanimous decision

Kiefer Crosbie defeats Iamik Furtado by decision | Split decision

Brent Primus defeats Chris Bungard by submission (Neck crank) | Round 1

Austin Clem defeats Aaron Chalmers by decision | Unanimous decision

Charlie Ward defeats Kyle ‘Hurtz’ Kurtz by TKO | Round 3

Leah McCourt defeats Judith Ruis by decision | Unanimous decision

Highlights:

A NASTY CUT! How did Jamie Faulding survive this? A big cut on the bridge of the nose caused by the strikes of Ciaran Clarke.

Dan Miragliotta back roll level 💯

It's almost like George Hardwick could hear CM Punk telling him he wanted to see him come out more aggressively in round two.