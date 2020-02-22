Tonight marks the return of Bellator to the emerald isle of Ireland. Bellator have brought with them a pretty decent card to the 3Arena, despite a few injury setbacks with Peter Queally & James Gallagher having to withdraw; the card is still relatively decent. It’s not going to be competing with the likes of Wilder VS Fury or UFC Auckland, but if you’re a discernible cage-fighting fanatic, it’s well worth the watch.
In the main event of the evening, Belfast’s Leah McCourt (3-1) will be fighting the rising German contender Judith Ruis in what’s set to be either a one-sided quash match for McCourt, or a massive upset for the German. Also on the card; Geordie Shore super-star, and newly turned and increasingly impressive MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers (5-1) will be taking on American prospect Austin Clem (3-1) in the co-main event.
Further down the card, there’s a phenomenal matchup between the ex-Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and Scottish star Chris ‘The Bad Guy’ Bungard (15-5). With a win tonight, Primus will cement himself in the 155lb picture and with a loss Chris Bungard will likely be put on the worldwide MMA radar.
The card also plays host to a bunch of Irish MMA stars like Kiefer ‘Big Daddy’ Krosbie, Frans Mlambo, Richard Kiely, Will Fleury, Paul Redmond and Richie Smullen.
Full card results:
Blaine O’Driscoll defeats Ezzoubair Bouarsa by TKO | Round 1
Calum Murrie defeats Dylan Logan by submission | Round 1
Chris Duncan defeats Mateusz Piskorz by TKO | Round 2
Will Fleury defeats Justin Moore by submission | Round 1
Alberth Dias defeats Richie Smullen by decision | Split decision
Georgi Karakhanyan defeats Paul Redmond by submission (Guillotine) | Round 2
George Hardwick defeats Richard Kiely by submission (Guillotine) | Round 2
Oliver Enkamp defeats Lewis Long by KO | Round 1
Ricky Bandejas defeats Frans Mlambo by KO | Round 2
Bec Rawlings defeats Elina Kallionidou by decision | Unanimous decision
Kiefer Crosbie defeats Iamik Furtado by decision | Split decision
Brent Primus defeats Chris Bungard by submission (Neck crank) | Round 1
Austin Clem defeats Aaron Chalmers by decision | Unanimous decision
Charlie Ward defeats Kyle ‘Hurtz’ Kurtz by TKO | Round 3
Leah McCourt defeats Judith Ruis by decision | Unanimous decision
Highlights:
A NASTY CUT!
How did Jamie Faulding survive this? A big cut on the bridge of the nose caused by the strikes of @CiaranClarke1.
Watch the #BellatorDublin prelims live and FREE on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/mWskpcwxE3 pic.twitter.com/dzEJRvJrFY
— Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) February 22, 2020
😳Ouch!😳#BellatorDublin prelims are LIVE now on YouTube!
▶️ https://t.co/ZA2R0g762X pic.twitter.com/8vgxYojhqT
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020
Dan Miragliotta back roll level 💯#BellatorDublin LIVE on our Youtube Channel now https://t.co/ZA2R0g762X pic.twitter.com/oJWu1ide3H
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020
👊💥 @Danni_Neilan landing some nasty strikes late in round 2️⃣.
Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on YouTube!
▶️ https://t.co/ZA2R0g762X pic.twitter.com/HM7v4wtIbL
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020
🃏@AaronCGShore is putting the big hurt on @Pink_CLEMonade early in round two at #BellatorDublin. pic.twitter.com/qdOMxXrWmF
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020
It's almost like George Hardwick could hear @TheRealPunk telling him he wanted to see him come out more aggressively in round two.#BellatorDublin is live NOW on our YouTube channel!
▶️ https://t.co/ZA2R0g762X pic.twitter.com/a5gT7KtM9H
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020
🍋@Pink_CLEMonade is dropping some seroius ground & pound!#BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/dwymuQOYLw
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020
Join our list
Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.