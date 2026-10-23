Bella Mir Says UFC Contract Predated Contender Series Appearance

Bella Mir says her contractual relationship with the UFC extends beyond her former college NIL arrangement. In a new Ariel Helwani interview published October 23, she described an agreement involving fighting that predates her Contender Series appearance.

Bella Mir Explains The Agreement Behind Her Regional Plans

Asked why she consults the promotion about her next move, Mir answered:

“Oh no, I’m under contract with them.”

She distinguished that agreement from her earlier sponsorship:

“But I’ve always been a part of them through the NIL stuff.”

Her account still points toward regional appearances and a possible return to Contender Series, not an announced UFC debut. She mentioned Tuff-N-Uff as a possibility discussed with Hunter and wanted four or five fights, potentially six weeks apart, starting in January. Neither a signed opponent nor a specific fight date was announced.

Mir said she had not asked how regional fights fit the agreement, but was told those appearances would build toward another Contender Series opportunity. She said the Las Vegas location would make it easier for UFC representatives to watch.

How That Differs From Her Original NIL Deal

The UFC’s January 27, 2023 announcement, preserved in full by USA Wrestling, identified Mir as its first name, image and likeness ambassador. At the time, she was a University of Iowa freshman on the women’s wrestling team. That announcement described compensation for a college athlete’s identity rights; it was not a booking for an Octagon appearance.

The release also placed the arrangement within the NCAA’s interim NIL policy, approved in 2021 and updated in 2022. Mir was already competing professionally in MMA while entering that college sponsorship. MiddleEasy’s original NIL coverage addressed that earlier relationship, rather than the post-college change she now describes.

Her August 25 opportunity ended with Alex Apodaca winning their Contender Series main event at Meta APEX. The UFC’s official results list a unanimous decision, with each judge returning 29-28. Apodaca received a UFC contract after the bout.

The official recap describes Apodaca defending takedowns and remaining composed during submission attempts, including a late attack before the final bell. Mir’s route therefore continues after a completed three-round defeat, rather than an overturned result or an announced rematch.

In the meantime, RAF’s current October 23 Las Vegas lineup lists Mir against Hope Chase at middleweight. It identifies Mir with North Central WC and Chase with Pittsburgh. The show is at Fontainebleau Las Vegas and streams through Fox Nation; this is a wrestling assignment, not the regional MMA appearance discussed in the interview.