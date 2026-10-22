Bella Mir Aims For Late-January MMA Return Amid RAF Schedule

Bella Mir has not announced an opponent or promotion for her next MMA fight. Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck in an interview published October 22 before RAF 14, she acknowledged the uncertainty of fight scheduling.

Her next competition is much sooner. RAF’s official lineup lists Hope Chase opposite Mir at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on October 23. The women’s middleweight contest sits on the card headlined by Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis, with Khamzat Chimaev facing Robbie Lawler in the co-main event. That is a freestyle wrestling show, not a route to an MMA victory or a UFC contract.

Bella Mir Sets A Tentative MMA Timeline

“End of January is what I’m shooting for to have my next fight and go from there.”

Her corrections include warming up longer, maintaining forward pressure and close boxing range, extending combinations into wrestling, and avoiding late weight cutting with limited women’s division options. Frequent film study includes wins to balance frustration.

The defeat prompting that assessment came against Alex Apodaca on August 25 at Meta APEX, in the main event of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 3. Apodaca won all three judges’ cards, each by 29-28, and received a UFC contract. MiddleEasy’s original result coverage addressed that fight; this interview concerns Mir’s subsequent plans.

The UFC’s official recap provides a specific explanation of how the contest unfolded. Apodaca changed stances, varied her striking targets and stopped takedown attempts. In the second round, kicks to the body became an important part of her offense. Mir connected too, but could not turn those moments into the sustained grappling advantage she needed. Even a late submission attempt failed to reverse the outcome, with Apodaca remaining composed and landing strikes from her back before time expired.

Mir described pressure as internal, criticism as familiar through gender and family comparisons, and attention as encouraging. She welcomed being Blades’ underdog, RAF’s pay and platform, and wrestlers’ expanded career choices. She disliked Final X’s change from June’s arena plan to September’s gym. Her multi-sport championship ambitions remain intact.

The Wrestling Calendar Has Its Own Stakes

The promotion’s current athlete pages also list Mir against Kennedy Blades in Abu Dhabi on November 14, with the RAF middleweight championship at stake. Its October 12 matchup preview credits Blades with six wins from six RAF appearances, all by technical fall, without conceding a point. Those are the champion’s results entering the match, not a prediction of what Mir will accomplish.

RAF’s tactical assessment emphasizes the contrast in their wrestling. Blades can attack explosively from distance and convert an opponent’s forward movement into counter opportunities. Mir’s suggested route is to make positioning more physical, control ties at close range and defend the first attack before countering. The distinction matters because this assignment tests freestyle scoring and mat position rather than striking or submission offense.

The Las Vegas card has not been static since its initial announcement. Brendan Allen replaced Michael Page against Alexander Shlemenko, and the current event page still lists that crossover match. Chase is shown separately as a 27-year-old Pittsburgh wrestler making her first RAF appearance, while Mir’s profile records a previous 7-3 loss to Alexis Gomez at RAF 03 on November 29, 2025. The two women therefore enter Friday with different amounts of experience in this particular league.

There is also an important distinction between the Blades booking and their earlier national-team selection process. FloWrestling’s September 25 Final X wrestle-off report says Mir withdrew before contesting the senior spot at 68 kilograms. Blades made weight and received the place by forfeit. Abu Dhabi is consequently not a rematch of a completed Final X bout, and its promotional championship should not be confused with that World Team berth.

The original Final X preview helps explain the interest in a meeting on the mat. Mir won North Central’s 145-pound NCAA title in 2026; Blades won Iowa’s title at 160 pounds. Their intended freestyle meeting was at 68 kilograms, approximately 150 pounds. Mir earned her Final X opportunity through the U.S. Open, winning five matches, including two falls. Blades’ credentials included Olympic silver in 2024 and world bronze in 2025, with that world medal supplying her route to Final X. Flo’s preview also notes that Mir previously attended Iowa before moving to North Central, but she and Blades were not teammates there. Those achievements establish the level of the wrestling assignment without treating either competitor’s college weight as her current MMA division.