Vitor Belfort Wants Anderson Silva Rematch, this Time in the Boxing Ring

Vitor Belfort wants to step inside of the boxing ring against Anderson Silva. But first, Vitor will have to get past his upcoming opponent in Oscar De La Hoya before meeting Silva is possible.

Silva vs. Chavez Jr

Silva and Chavez Jr were the co-main event of the “Tribute to the Kings” boxing card. The night’s main event featured two boxing legends in Julio Cesar Chavez Sr and Hector Camacho Jr on the FITE TV platform for $39.99.

Silva vs Belfort at UFC 136

Heading into the matchup, fans were unsure how Silva would compete inside the boxing ring. Especially with how many MMA fighters and boxers have been crossing into each other’s territory lately. Ultimately, Silva was able to secure a relatively easy win, using his trademark head movement and elusive defense in the process.

Belfort is next on the list to enter the boxing ring against Oscar De La Hoya in September. However, he still would like to get a rematch against Silva in the form of boxing.

Silva and Vitor first fought at UFC 126. During the match, Silva secured one of his trademark knockout victories with an iconic front kick. The finish only took less than two minutes to execute, and Vitor has been looking for revenge since.

Belfort on Boxing Anderson Silva

Speaking to the media, Vitor spoke about his desire to face Silva once again.

“I think we will,” said Vitor in regards to a potential boxing match against Anderson. “They say the rematch is something everyone likes. It’s not the dish we eat, it’s the dish you eat. My message for him is ‘see you soon.”

Fighting Future

With platforms such as Triller Fight Club and Showtime Boxing emerging as lucrative paydays for unique matchups, boxing could be a way for Silva and Vitor to extend their fighting careers.

Are combat sports fans excited to see a potential matchup between Silva and Belfort?