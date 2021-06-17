Vitor Belfort Says Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley are ” the worst representation of MMA” for Crossover Boxing Matches

Vitor Belfort isn’t a huge believer in the boxing ability of Ben Askren or Tyron Woodley. That’s why Belfort thinks that their hands aren’t the best representation of MMA when it comes to crossover fights against the likes of Jake and Logan Paul.

Jake Paul’s MMA Imprint

Belfort announced in the past that he would be retiring from the sport of MMA. However, it didn’t take long for Vitor to announce that he would be signing with ONE Championship. He also forewarned the Paul brothers, specifically Jake, that he would “put him to sleep” if the pair were to step inside of a boxing ring.

Perhaps Vitor like his chances over the likes of Askren and Woodley. Ben put on an embarrassing performance against Jake Paul, getting knocked out in the first round of their match. Heading into the fight, combat sports fans never knew Ben for his hands. Nonetheless, MMA fans still hoped for Askren to represent their sport with a win.

Woodley also recently left the UFC and is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a Showtime boxing event. And just like with Askren, MMA fans are hoping that proper MMA representation will finally put a stop to the hype train known as Jake Paul.

Belfort on Woodley Boxing Paul

Belfort, however, would much rather put the pressure of beating Paul on his shoulders mainly because he doesn’t think that he’s a good representation for MMA.

“I just think they are the worst representation of MMA,” Belfort said to the press. “These guys (Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley) that you just mentioned, I can fight all of them in one night. I’ll put them all out. They cannot even survive two rounds with me, these MMA athletes that are representing us in boxing.“ “I don’t have nothing against them,” Belfort continued. “They go make their money but they’re not boxers. I can go fight Tyron Woodley with one hand and beat him up. (Ben) Askren? It’s not even a question. That guy’s a wrestler — a great wrestler but my kid can beat him up.“

MMA Crossovers

Strong words from Belfort. In a way, Vitor could be looking to throw his name in the pot, keeping him available and on the radar of Paul in the future. However, Vitor unintentionally is diminishing a very credentialed member of the sport, which adds to the stigma of MMA fans in the boxing world.

Would fans like to see Vitor Belfort take on Jake Paul in the boxing ring?