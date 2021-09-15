Vitor Belfort Believes Jake Paul will Dodge Fighting Him: “He’s already looking for a way out.”

Vitor Belfort believes that Jake Paul is looking for every reason to avoid fighting him. After Belfort successfully defeating Anderson Silva, he called out Jake to a high-stakes, winner-take-all $25 million fight.

During the Triller Fight Club main event, Vitor Belfort took on Evander Holyfield. However, Vitor was initially scheduled to face another boxing legend in Oscar De La Hoya. Nonetheless, Vitor was able to defeat his competition within one round via TKO.

The referee seemed to be cautious from the beginning of the fight due to Holyfield’s 58 years old. Holyfield appeared to stumble over his own feet and found difficulty pivoting around the ring. Belfort capitalized on the immobility by blitzing Evander into the corner and landing an uppercut.

Vitor Belfort Believes Jake Paul Won’t Fight Him.

After the fight, Belfort called out Jake Paul to a contest. Triller executives were on board with the fight, offering a $25 million winner-take-all purse, then up to $30 million. However, in a recent interview with Sirius XM, Vitor explained why he wants to fight Jake Paul.

🥊"That kid has no respect. That kid represents evil." — @vitorbelfort explains why Jake Paul is his first choice for his next boxing match 🔊#HolyfieldBelfort @DinThomas @RJcliffordMMA ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oDxTxjfFnv — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 14, 2021

“Jake Paul needs a lesson. That kid has no respect,” said Belfort. “He represents evil. Everything is about jewelry, money, and women. He doesn’t respect women.”

Making Excuses to Not Fight

As he continued, Vitor explained that although he wants the Paul fight, he doesn’t believe that Jake will take the opportunity to face the UFC legend.

“He’s not fighting any MMA fighters as a boxer. If he fought (a real) MMA fighter, he would get beat up. He gets the leverage over these guys because he’s choosing his opponents. I promise you, he will do everything to run away. Masvidal won’t fight him. It’s all promotion, he just wants promotion. He’s already looking for a way out. I promise you, he won’t fight me.”

As the conversation continued, Vitor explained that if Paul does fight him, he’ll earn the respect of the MMA community.

Do fans want to see Vitor Belfort versus Jake Paul?