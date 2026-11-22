Bartosz Lesko will begin his reign as a defending champion with a familiar opponent. KSW announced on November 21 that Maciej Rozanski will challenge for the light heavyweight belt in the main event of KSW 125 on January 23, 2027, at ATM Studio in Warsaw.

The matchup opens the promotion’s 2027 schedule and pairs the champion with its second-ranked contender at 93 kilograms, or 205 pounds. It is Lesko’s first title defense and their second meeting. He won the original contest on the scorecards in March 2025, before either man reached this particular championship opportunity.

Lesko brings the belt into their second meeting

Their first fight took place at KSW 104 on March 8, 2025. All three judges gave Lesko a 29-28 decision, according to both athletes’ official fight histories. That result provides the competitive background for the booking, but January’s contest carries a different prize: the challenger will now be trying to take his former opponent’s championship.

Lesko initially fell short against Rafal Haratyk at KSW 111 on October 18, 2025. Haratyk won that five-round encounter by unanimous decision, with each judge returning a 49-46 score. Lesko rebuilt his challenge by beating Bartosz Szewczyk at KSW 116 on March 14, 2026; those cards read 30-26, 30-26 and 30-25.

The title changed hands in the Haratyk rematch at KSW 120 on July 18. Lesko prevailed across five rounds, taking two 48-47 cards and one 49-46. His current KSW profile lists him as a 30-year-old Polish light heavyweight standing 189 centimeters tall.

Haratyk has since booked a return to middleweight against Andi Vrtacic at KSW 124. That December assignment is separate from the light heavyweight title fight now scheduled for Warsaw.

Rozanski earned his return with a stoppage

Rozanski’s route back to Lesko included two meetings with Ibragim Chuzhigaev. Their January 17, 2026 contest at KSW 114 ended in a no contest after an eye poke, recorded at 1:42 of the second round. The unresolved encounter led to another matchup in July.

At KSW 120, Rozanski stopped Chuzhigaev with punches at 3:59 of round two. It was his first completed victory since the Lesko defeat. His earlier KSW debut, against Vojtech Garba on October 19, 2024, ended in a unanimous decision win on scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.

The official roster lists the Polish challenger as 37 years old and 187 centimeters tall. His profile places him second in the light heavyweight rankings, while its next-fight entry independently confirms the January date and opponent.

Rozanski has also held the EFM Show championship and competed for Bellator, FEN and ACB. A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, he has recorded nine professional submission victories. Lesko has seven submission wins, giving this title pairing two experienced grapplers as well as an established head-to-head history.

KSW’s announcement identifies Lesko with Mighty Bulls Gdynia and Rozanski with Berserkers Team. Their broader professional records are listed as 17-6-2 and 16-6 with one no contest, respectively. Tickets are on sale for the Warsaw show.

Before that event, KSW 124 also includes Patryk Kaczmarczyk’s featherweight defense against Josef Stummer. MiddleEasy’s KSW coverage tracks the promotion’s developing championship schedule.