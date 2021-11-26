 Skip to Content

Report: Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell Verbally Agreed For UFC’s March 5 Event

Mitchell will look to earn the biggest win of his career when he takes on Barboza in an intriguing featherweight matchup.

An intriguing featherweight matchup between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell is in store for 2022.

That’s according to MMA Junkie who reported Thursday that the pair had verbally agreed to a fight for the UFC’s upcoming March 5 event.

“MMA Junkie verified verbal agreements are in place for the bout with multiple people close to the situation, who requested anonymity because UFC has yet to make an official announcement.”

There is currently no date or location for the event. However, if it’s a Fight Night event, it will likely take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas as has been the current trend.

No main event has been announced as of yet either.

Edson Barboza Is Bryce Mitchell’s Toughest Test Yet

It’s a big step up for Mitchell who is undoubtedly facing the toughest opponent of his career as well as the best striker he’s ever faced.

Mitchell remains undefeated with a 14-0 record and last outpointed Andre Fili in October last year. Injuries have kept him out since as he will go well over a year without competing when he fights Barboza.

Barboza, meanwhile, is coming off his first TKO defeat since moving down to featherweight after a third-round knockout defeat to Giga Chikadze in August. It snapped a two-fight winning streak for the former lightweight veteran.

Who will triumph in this striker vs. grappler matchup? We’ll find out in just over three months.

