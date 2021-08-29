Giga Chikadze Batters Edson Barboza For TKO Win – UFC Vegas 35 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight headliner between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze is taking place now (Saturday, August 28, 2021) at UFC Vegas 35.

Round 1

Chikadze starts with a leg kick before Barboza returns. Barboza blocks a front kick. Chikadze blocks a leg kick soon after. Chikadze is getting backed up against the fence. Barboza checks a leg kick but has to eat one soon after. Barboza sees his leg kick checked. Chikadze seems to have partially landed with a head kick. Chikadze just misses a flying knee. Barboza sees his leg kick checked but dodges a return kick from Chikadze. Chikadze ducks from an overhand right. Barboza checks a leg kick. Chikadze connects with a spinning back kick to the body. Barboza connects with a body kick. Chikadze seems to have hurt Barboza as he unleashes a flurry. Barboza survives and has regained his composure. Barboza seems hurt after a body kick as he spends the rest of the rounding evading Chikadze who kept marching forward.

I score that to Chikadze. 10-9.

Round 2

Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Chikadze is up against the fence but is active with counters and feints. Chikadze lands two big leg kicks in succession. Both fighters start to get reckless a bit. Barboza eats a big body kick and continues to throw strikes. Barboza lands a leg kick. Chikadze just about misses a head kick. The action slows down a bit. Barboza lands a big leg kick. Chikadze hits a counter left. Barboza connects with his signature switch body kick. The round ends.

Close round. Just about edge it to Barboza. 19-19.

Round 3

Chikadze with a a leg kick. He connects with a knee and seems to have hurt Barboza. He starts to go for the kill as Barboza backs up. Chikadze lands big shots and drops Barboza! Barboza survives on the ground but Chikadze threatens with front head choke. He later gives up on it and returns to striking before Barboza is dropped again before the referee calls an end to the action.

Official result: Giga Chikadze defeats Edson Barboza via TKO (R3, 1:44).

