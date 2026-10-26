Bafode Gassama To Make PFL Debut Against Coby Bradford In Lyon

PFL’s December card in Lyon has gained a light heavyweight matchup pairing an unbeaten newcomer with a fighter who already has a promotional win. The organization confirmed the addition on October 24:

Former Hexagone Light Heavyweight Champion Bafode Gassama makes his PFL debut against Coby Bradford at PFL Lyon!

The contest is set for Saturday, December 19 at LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France. The promotion’s artwork identifies the division as 205 pounds. This is a new opponent announcement, rather than the initial confirmation that the organization would return to the city.

Gassama arrives with a title-winning run

Gassama’s former promotion lists him at 4-0, with three knockout or TKO victories and one decision. The 32-year-old French fighter claimed that championship by unanimous decision against Lajos Papp at Hexagone MMA 43 in Paris on April 11. It was his first five-round fight, according to the promotion’s account.

His earlier professional victories came against Stéphane Coignon, Valik Potyrlyu and Moussa Ndiaye, according to Hexagone’s fighter profile. The promotion’s Paris recap also identifies him as an amateur world championship runner-up. Based in the Paris region, he will be competing in his home country for his first appearance with his new organization.

Bradford has already won under the PFL banner

The American’s official PFL profile lists a 6-4 career record and a 1-0 promotional record. His previous league contest ended by submission at 1:57 of the second round on July 26. He therefore enters this booking with experience of the organization, unlike his scheduled opponent.

𝙇𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙑𝙔𝙒𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃 𝘼𝘿𝘿𝙀𝘿 𝙏𝙊 𝙋𝙁𝙇 𝙇𝙔𝙊𝙉 Former Hexagone Light Heavyweight Champion Bafode Gassama makes his PFL debut against Coby Bradford at PFL Lyon! #PFLLyon | Saturday, December 19th | 📍LDLC Arena | 🎟️https://t.co/EaBBxOkm4w pic.twitter.com/KJjfOU6q9L — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 24, 2026

Bradford is listed at six feet tall with a 75.5-inch reach, while Hexagone lists Gassama at 187 centimeters. Neither man’s individual fight plan was included in the new announcement.

A separate division from Lyon’s championship main event

Taylor Lapilus and Mitch McKee are scheduled to headline the event for the inaugural PFL bantamweight world championship. Their title contest is in the 135-pound division, not the light heavyweight class in which Gassama and Bradford will compete. The promotion announced that championship pairing in September.

The original event release named the ESPN app as the U.S. viewing outlet and RMC Sport as the French broadcaster. The release also identifies Lyon as its final event before shows move under the Most Valuable Promotions name on January 1, 2027, following the companies’ merger.

LDLC Arena’s current event listing also includes Boris Atangana against Bryan Battle, with tickets offered through the venue. PFL’s event page lists the early card at 11 a.m. Eastern and the main card at 3 p.m. Eastern. Those are broadcast-block start times, not a confirmed walkout time for this individual light heavyweight contest.