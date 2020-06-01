Ryan Bader Invites Jon Jones To Bellator For Rematch Following Title Vacating Claim

Bader Calls For Jones Rematch

Bellator two-weight champion Ryan Bader has laid the invite out for Jon Jones to join the Santa-Monica based promotion.

Jones made headlines on Sunday after he claimed he was vacating his light heavyweight title following his ongoing pay dispute with UFC president Dana White. He also implied that he would taking time away from the sport.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Bones out, when you see me in the streets just call me JJ 🤙🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and Not feel my pay is worth it anymore. https://t.co/X3BjGA9d02 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

And Bader would love for him to switch sides and have them throw down again.

“Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones There is always another option tho. @BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect 👊🏽”

Gotta do what’s best for you @JonnyBones There is always another option tho. @BellatorMMA would love to run it back. Respect 👊🏽 https://t.co/iukeArqkBd — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) May 31, 2020

Jones and Bader first met at UFC 126 in 2011 as undefeated prospects. It was the former who came out on top that day as he sunk in the guillotine choke to get the victory and inflict Bader’s first career defeat in the process.

Of course, Bader — currently the Bellator light heavyweight and heavyweight champion — has grown plenty as a fighter since. “Darth” is currently undefeated in his last eight fights and has only suffered one defeat — to Anthony Johnson — in his last 13 overall. He has also spoken of rematching Jones in recent times.

In the end, Jones moving to Bellator is unlikely in reality even if the former did recently hint at possibly signing with another promotion.

I don’t even make half of half of what Diante Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 29, 2020

That said, anything is possible in this crazy sport.