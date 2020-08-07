Backyard street fights have been around for a very long time. Although they’ve been made famous by Miami, Florida’s Kimbo Slice. To this day, skilled MMA hopefuls square off against each other in a makeshift octagon, no canvas needed. Battling in the grass, these backyard brawlers display the skillsets that will hopefully get them noticed by professional MMA organizations. In the latest Street Beefs installment, David “Baby Hulk” Wilson battered Viking to become the new Street Beefs Micrcoweight Champion.

History of Street Beefs

Street Beefs has been around since 2018. The organization was started by Chris “Scarface” Wilmore. Unbelievably, the organization is a 100% legally ran operation. The intent of the club was originally for ex-convicts and recovering addicts. The purpose was that so they can feel like they are once again part of something in life.

Baby Hulk Captures Microweight Championship

Currently, the organization features many skilled MMA fighters with training backgrounds. Also, they feature wheelchair boxing, and jiu-jitsu matches in boxing hand wrap. In one of their latest videos, Street Beefs crowned its new Microweight Champion. Meet “Baby Hulk.”

Baby Hulk used a variety of clinches, takedowns, and powerful overhand rights to finish his opponent. Although there was a distinctive height and reach advantage for Viking, Baby Hulk managed to close the distance. Each time Viking threw a kick, Hulk neutralized the strike and advanced closer.

Becoming Champion

Once he was able to close the distance, he applied his grappling and wrestling against the “cage.” From that point, he was able to land takedown after takedown. Until he was ultimately able to secure a double leg. After that, it was “all she wrote.” Hellish elbows and big punches were dropped to get the TKO victory.

Additionally, Street Beefs has entertained an insane 180 fights. Furthermore, it has a massive YouTube channel with an audience of more than half a million subscribers and 142 million-plus views worldwide.