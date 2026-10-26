Azamat Bekoev Withdraws From Andre Petroski Fight After Health Scare

Azamat Bekoev has withdrawn from his scheduled middleweight fight with Andre Petroski after what he described as an anaphylactic reaction. Writing on X on October 24, he said an ambulance was called after he lost consciousness inside a CVS.

Bekoev describes the pharmacy emergency

The statement appeared at 22:05 UTC, one week before the scheduled event, rather than on fight day. Bekoev placed the reaction a couple of days before his announcement. He said he reached the pharmacy within minutes and obtained medication before passing out. His account did not identify the trigger or provide a medical prognosis.

Apologizing directly to Petroski, Bekoev wrote:

I’ve never pulled out of a fight before, and this is not something I take lightly.

He also apologized to the UFC and supporters, saying he needed to prioritize his health and recovery. He expressed an intention to return soon, without announcing a date. The statement did not name a replacement opponent for Petroski.

A delayed return for both middleweights

The matchup had been scheduled for October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The UFC’s September 29 ticket announcement specifically paired the two middleweights on the Renato Moicano–Tom Nolan card, listing Bekoev at 20-5 and Petroski at 13-7. That earlier booking establishes the assignment Bekoev was withdrawing from; it is not a new confirmation that the bout remains on the lineup.

Hello everybody,

Unfortunately, I have to pull out of my fight. A couple of days ago, I suffered an anaphylactic reaction. Thankfully, I made it to CVS within a few minutes and was able to get medication, but I ended up passing out inside the store, and they had to call an… — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) October 24, 2026

For Bekoev, the cancellation postpones a chance to reverse consecutive defeats. The UFC’s written fight history records a third-round stoppage loss to Yousri Belgaroui on October 18, 2025, followed by the guillotine loss to Tresean Gore on April 4. Gore’s finish came at 3:27 of round three. October 31 would have been Bekoev’s first appearance since that submission defeat, rather than a quick turnaround after an October fight.

Petroski had also been seeking to halt a losing run. His official UFC history lists a June 2025 decision defeat to Edmen Shahbazyan, a September 2025 stoppage against Cam Rowston and a May 16, 2026 loss to Cody Brundage. Brundage finished that contest with strikes at 0:44 of the second round. The canceled pairing therefore matched two middleweights coming off setbacks, not a contender defending an unbeaten streak or a newly announced title eliminator.

The Halloween event has already featured other changes and individual career decisions. Jacobe Smith was reported to be replacing Carlos Leal against Randy Brown, while Julian Erosa outlined a retirement plan for his Jeong Yeong Lee fight. Those separate developments do not establish a replacement for Bekoev or a recovery timetable.