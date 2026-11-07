Austin Bashi Submits Carlos Calderon In 67 Seconds At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Austin Bashi needed just 67 seconds to turn Carlos Calderon’s late-notice UFC debut into a submission defeat. Bashi finished the featherweight contest with a rear-naked choke at 1:07 of Round 1 at UFC Vegas 124 on November 7, taking advantage of an early opening before Calderon could settle into his first Octagon appearance.

The finish came on the preliminary card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Calderon had replaced the injured Lucas Brennan, keeping Bashi on the event after his original opponent withdrew.

JUST LIKE THAT 😤 Austin Bashi gets the submission in under 2 minutes! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/jnzKcSlw56 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 7, 2026

Round 1: Bashi Turns A Swing Into A Submission

Calderon came forward aggressively, and Bashi used a wild swing as his opportunity to change levels. Once he put Calderon on the canvas, Bashi quickly moved to the back and attacked the neck. The rear-naked choke forced Calderon to tap before either fighter reached the second minute.

HOW FAST WAS THAT?! 😮‍💨 Austin Bashi makes quick work as he secures the submission victory! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/RgtyxE0VOu — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2026

The ringside angle shows Bashi in white trunks maintaining his position behind the blue-trunked Calderon. They roll across the mat near the fence, but Bashi stays attached through the movement. The referee moves closer as the submission develops, then steps in to separate the fighters once the contest is over.

Bashi releases the hold and rises to celebrate while Calderon remains on his knees. The two men then acknowledge each other before Bashi moves away. A separate broadcast sequence captures the immediate aftermath and the winner’s celebration from above the cage, rather than the low camera position used for the finish.

BACK TO WINNING WAYS 🔥 Austin Bashi leaves NO doubt with a RD1 submission win! [ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/xo1SF1wsmc — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2026

A Short-Notice Debut After Brennan’s Withdrawal

UFC confirmed Calderon as the replacement on November 4. Its announcement identified him as a Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus with eight finishes among his 11 professional victories. He was making his first appearance on the main UFC roster, not returning for an established promotional rivalry with Bashi.

The opponent change followed Brennan’s withdrawal with an ACL injury. The promotion’s update established that Calderon would take his place; it did not announce a new date for Brennan. The subsequent replacement booking therefore became Saturday’s actual matchup rather than a postponement of Bashi’s original assignment.

Bashi also entered the organization through the Contender Series. In September 2024, he submitted Dorian Ramos with a rear-naked choke at 3:15 of Round 2. His early UFC run then included decision defeats to Christian Rodriguez in January 2025 and Jose Miguel Delgado in July 2026, with a first-round submission of John Yannis between those outings.

The Michigan featherweight’s official biography lists him as a professional since 2020, a jiu-jitsu black belt and a two-time All-State wrestler. Saturday’s quick transition from a takedown to back control put that grappling background at the center of his return to winning form.

Calderon’s own Contender Series appearance ended differently. Alberto Montes submitted him with an anaconda choke at 2:38 of Round 2 on October 1, 2024. Calderon eventually reached the UFC more than two years later, but Bashi again made submission defense central to the outcome of his opportunity.

Both featherweights weighed 145.5 pounds at the official UFC Vegas 124 weigh-in. The featherweight limit for this non-title matchup was 146 pounds; each man was half a pound below that allowance.