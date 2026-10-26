Attila Végh To Face Luke Barnatt In OKTAGON 100 Stand & Bang Bout

Luke Barnatt has an opponent for his return to competition: Attila Végh. OKTAGON announced the pairing on October 25, adding a 98-kilogram Stand and Bang contest to its December 29 anniversary show at Prague’s O2 Arena.

The booking turns Barnatt’s previously announced comeback into a specific matchup. The Englishman is familiar to OKTAGON viewers from his work on its English-language commentary team; in Prague, he will be competing against a former Bellator world champion rather than describing the action from cageside.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Slovak legend, Attila Végh 🇸🇰 throws down with UFC veteran, Luke Barnatt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 under ‘STAND and BANG’ rules at #OKTAGON100! This clash between two larger than life personalities will bring O2 Arena to its feet on Dec. 29! 🎫 https://t.co/gHqD1r0vfa pic.twitter.com/efFONkbp27 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 25, 2026

A different assignment from an ordinary light heavyweight fight

OKTAGON’s official fight-card data places Végh–Barnatt in a category labelled 98kg Stand and Bang Rules. That is approximately 216 pounds, above the 93-kilogram light heavyweight category listed on both men’s athlete profiles. The booking should not be presented as a regular MMA light heavyweight contest simply because that is where the promotion classifies the fighters.

The announcement does not identify their contest as a championship fight. It also does not give its round structure or set out a complete technical rulebook. Those details should not be imported from the fighters’ previous MMA appearances or from another bout on the card.

Barnatt’s official profile lists a professional MMA record of 15-10 and a height of 199 centimeters. It identifies him as an experienced English fighter who competed in the UFC before becoming one of the promotion’s broadcast voices. His return changes his role for this appearance, but it does not erase the competitive career behind that commentary work.

🧨 Bet you didn’t see this one coming! Attila Végh. Luke Barnatt. STAND and BANG rules. OKTAGON 100. O2 Arena. pic.twitter.com/mCkjefd84E — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 25, 2026

Végh joins a card with two different championship formats

Végh brings a listed MMA record of 33-11-2. The Slovak fighter is 189 centimeters tall and is identified by OKTAGON as the first fighter from his country to win a Bellator world championship. His Bellator career predates the rivalry with Karlos Vémola that later made him a central figure in the promotion’s biggest domestic events.

Those records describe the two men’s MMA careers, not an established head-to-head result or their records under this particular format. The new announcement supplies the opponent and the special-rules assignment; it is not a claim that either fighter has already competed in this matchup.

There is a separate Stand and Bang championship contest on the same show: Josef Hála against Vladimír Lengál. Végh–Barnatt is listed separately from that inaugural title fight, so the championship stakes should not be transferred from one pairing to the other.

The event’s MMA centerpiece is Krzysztof Jotko against Makhmud Muradov for the undisputed middleweight championship. OKTAGON identifies Jotko as champion and Muradov as interim champion, while also noting Muradov’s light heavyweight title. The December 29 show celebrates the organization’s 100th numbered event and ten years on the scene. The official card still contains unfilled slots; the confirmed names are not a finalized complete lineup.