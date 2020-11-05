It has been a tough go of it for Aspen Ladd recently. However as her return seems to draw closer, she has set her eyes on a couple of potential opponents that she can face when she makes it back to the Octagon.

Fans were excited to see Ladd bounce back from her first pro loss against Germaine De Randamie, when she faced Yana Kunitskaya in December. Although Aspen would win this fight, she has not been able to continue her momentum. Injuries have kept her sidelined since this fight, as it now begins to approach a year since her last bout.

Aspen Ladd Provides Health Update, Potential Opponents For Return

As the months roll on and Aspen Ladd is still unable to compete, fans have been wondering when they may see her back in action again. Speaking in a recent interview, she explained that she is back to training. However she has not been able to spar yet, largely just doing boxing drills and taking it easy.

“I’m doing really well,” Ladd explained. “I’ve been training actually. I’m back to boxing, not sparring yet but I am boxing. I’ve been just starting in with the faster twitch stuff. I can run, I just can’t run far and I’m getting better fast. I’m starting in on the explosive movements. I can walk around just fine, I’ve been hiking like crazy, but certain sport-oriented movements like twisting and grappling, wrestling is going to be the last thing I can do. It’s really the hard landing when I’m coming out of it. So really my whole life right now is focused on re-strengthening the leg and then the fast twitch movements, but I’m doing well.”

Although there are still going to be several more months until Aspen Ladd is able to get back to action, she is still thinking about it. In fact, she has two opponents in mind for who she can face when that return does come.

“I’d love to still fight (Julianna) Pena,” Ladd said. “I was supposed to fight her at the beginning of last year, it just never planned out. Also a fight that I’ve always wanted is (Raquel) Pennington. I just always thought it would be fun, it’s going to be a firefight. Basically they’re both pioneers and they’re both really high up there. I want to fight both of them.”

It is good to see that Aspen Ladd seems to be recovering well and will be able to return to action soon. A win against either Raquel Pennington or Julianna Pena would almost certainly land her in prime position for a title shot, should she win. Hopefully she can get back to work sooner rather than later.