 Skip to Content

(Video) Ben Askren Receives Jake Paul Punching Bag Ahead Of Boxing Fight

The former UFC welterweight meets Paul in an eight-round boxing match set to take place April 17.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) Ben Askren Receives Jake Paul Punching Bag Ahead Of Boxing Fight
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Ben Askren will have no problem finding motivation in training for his upcoming fight.

The former UFC welterweight is set to return to action on April 17 when he takes on Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match.

Although many in the combat sports world — as well as oddsmakers — are favoring Paul, Askren remains confident of getting the victory as he’s even predicted a seventh-round TKO of the popular YouTuber.

“TKO, round seven,” Askren said. “Because I don’t have a huge amount of power. It’s going to take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life.

“And then eventually, he’ll say, ‘look, I’m a rich celebrity. I don’t need to get f*cking punched anymore. I’m just going to roll over.’”

Askren Gets A Surprise

Askren will have little trouble visualizing the punches he will land as he was surprised with a special gift of a customized punching bag that features a photo Paul posted of his broken nose leading up to his fight with Nate Robinson.

You can watch Askren unveil the punching bag below:

“Oh my god, this is glorious,” Askren said. “I’m going to hang this up in the academy and the kids are going to go nuts.”

Hopefully, Askren uses it to good effect as it’s no secret that his striking is well below the average standard of a combat sports athlete.

Whether it’s still enough to defeat a YouTuber-turned-boxer? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Oliveira Chandler
Report: UFC Have Offered Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Fight At UFC 258
← Read Last Post
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev Smeshes Heavy Bag, Vows To 'Dominate' Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman
Read Next Post →