Ben Askren Reacts To Jorge Masvidal’s Knockout Defeat At UFC 261

Everyone was waiting to see how Ben Askren would react to Jorge Masvidal’s knockout defeat last night.

Masvidal was knocked out cold for the first time in his professional career after Kamaru Usman landed a huge right hand that turned his lights off in the second round of their welterweight title headliner at UFC 261.

The finish — as well as a number of other big moments throughout the night — naturally went viral and Askren certainly knows a thing or two about getting knocked out and exploding on social media.

After all, the same happened to him after Masvidal’s flying knee on him back in 2019. There is certainly no love lost between them either as their rivalry renewed recently in the buildup to the Jake Paul boxing match earlier this month.

So it’s fair to say Askren enjoyed what went down last night.

Askren Doesn’t Believe In Karma

Askren would first retweet an animated post of a knocked out Masvidal.

Masvidal on a Super necessary vacation 😄@Benaskren 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/G2EpPahU1O — Jason Ellis (@EllisMate) April 25, 2021

With many observers noting how him getting knocked out was karma for his knockout over Askren and siding with Paul, “Funky” disagreed as he officially commented on the fight.

“I don’t believe in Karma. If you fight long enough shit happens.”

I don’t believe in Karma. If you fight long enough shit happens. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2021

Overall, it’s a very mature response from Askren.