Artem Lobov Accuses Conor McGregor Of Breaking Payment Promises To Friends

Artem Lobov has accused Conor McGregor of failing to honour payment promises to members of his inner circle. In a November 2 written X post, the former teammate described several alleged arrangements involving friends and camp staff. These are Lobov’s allegations, not independently established findings about what anyone was owed.

Shook hands on different deals that they brought in, money came in but he didnt pay what was promised.

Lobov alleged a shortfall in coach John Kavanagh’s share of the Mayweather payday, low pay for Lee at The Mac Life, and an unpaid second instalment for Gerry. He also alleged Derek was dismissed shortly before Christmas. The post supplied no contracts or payment records establishing those claims.

The exchange comes months after the former training partners settled their Proper No. Twelve dispute. That case concerned Lobov’s claimed ownership interest in the whiskey business, rather than a judicial determination of the separate staff-payment allegations he is now making.

He took care of nobody, he fucked over his coach and all his best friends Lee, Derek, Gerry Vegas, Charlie myself and others Shook hands on different deals that they brought in, money came in but he didnt pay what was promised. And he got Proper Fucked on his whiskey deal that… — Artem Lobov (@RusHammerMMA) November 2, 2026

The Whiskey Case Was Resolved In April

Original court reporting records that Lobov’s counsel told Judge John Jordan on April 15, 2026 that the matter had been resolved. Lobov had alleged McGregor made an oral commitment in 2017 giving him a five percent share of the brand. McGregor denied an agreement existed.

McGregor’s lawyer read a settlement statement expressing satisfaction that the matter was resolved and thanking Lobov for his work on the whiskey business. Lobov also said he was happy with the resolution when leaving court. The reported outcome was an agreement between the parties, not a trial verdict establishing every allegation. It does not independently substantiate the separate financial claims in this week’s post. Andrew Walker appeared for Lobov, while Mark Lynam represented McGregor. The case had been scheduled for eight days of trial. Instead, the judge commended the negotiated resolution, leaving a distinction between the settled ownership dispute and this new public criticism.

A Public Split Between Former Teammates

Lobov’s fighting history places him alongside McGregor’s UFC rise, rather than outside the sport. The SBG Ireland featherweight reached The Ultimate Fighter 22 finale in December 2015, where Ryan Hall beat him by unanimous decision. He later earned UFC decision wins over Chris Avila and Teruto Ishihara in 2016 before defeats against Cub Swanson, Andre Fili and Michael Johnson. The database identifies him with SBG Ireland in Dublin and records an August 11, 1986 birth date, making him 40 when he published this statement. Those seven official UFC appearances produced two wins and five losses; the reality-show exhibitions are listed separately. Those results describe his career; they do not verify private business agreements.

McGregor’s own recent fighting record also needs to be kept separate from the personal dispute. The UFC’s official July 11, 2026 results list his rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas. Holloway won by first-round TKO because of a knee injury, at 1:09. That is the recorded sporting outcome, not evidence for or against Lobov’s accusations about money.

Lobov closed by recalling their former brother-like bond and qualified his claims as allegations. The new statement does not announce another lawsuit or provide a new court ruling.