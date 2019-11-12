Artem Lobov Says Beef with Khabib “Not Even Close” to Being Finished

Artem Lobov Still Has Issues with Khabib Nurmagomedov

It all started with a brief encounter between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Artem Lobov at UFC 223. A slight altercation that resulted in a push, was the catalyst that forever changed one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history. Following that moment, Conor McGregor notoriously threw a dolly through a bus window full of fighters on the UFC roster. This ultimately led to McGregor vs Khabib at UFC 229. After “The Eagle” defeated Conor, he made it clear that McGregor would need to get a win in order to deserve a rematch. Artem, however, believes that the beef between himself and Khabib is still unfinished.

Artem recently sat down and spoke with Chael Sonnen for his “Beyond The Fight” Youtube channel. The pair spoke about Artem’s upcoming matchup with Jason Knight for Bare Knuckle FC and touched on Artem’s beef with Khabib.

Artem Discusses Beef with Khabib

Artem made it very clear that the beef between him and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. While he didn’t express his desire to fight Khabib inside of the octagon, he made it known that he believes the beef will get settled in its own way, in due time.

“Things are not fine. There’s some unsettled business there, and I think in due course it will all be settled. But as of now, it’s definitely not. Not even close,” said Artem.

He continued to elaborate on Khabib and how the tension between them continues to rise the negotiation power and pull that Artem has in other organizations.

“So obviously his guys (Khabib’s team) that support him, they always have a lot to say about me, but I don’t mind. It keeps my name in the headlines, it keeps my name in the Internet searches, and as a result, it keeps my salary nice and high,” finished Lobov.

Ending the Issues

So, in due time, the beef between Artem and Khabib will be settled. At least from Lobov’s vantage point. Khabib, however, seems to be focused on cementing his legacy and hasn’t spoken of Artem since UFC 229.

Perhaps the beef will cease to exist in the form of Khabib taking on Conor McGregor in a rematch. However, if Artem is expecting that fight to end the tension, he might be waiting for a very long time.