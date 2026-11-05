The Armored League Sets Two World Championships At Hammerstein Ballroom

The Armored League will stage two championship tournaments at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on November 21, bringing eight fighters into its 175-pound and 195-pound divisions. The event, billed as TAL 24, puts the organization’s version of full-contact armored combat inside the Manhattan venue rather than a choreographed medieval show.

The league’s official event materials identify this as its highest-level Gold-tier production. Its advertised field includes athletes representing the United States, Poland, Mexico and France, alongside Colombian-American competitor Manuel York. The championships are scheduled contests; no November 21 winners have been determined.

Two divisions, eight announced competitors

The official lineup graphic places Marcin “Lil Dentist” Janiszewski, Manuel “Guecha” York, Romain “Romaios” Crespeau and Antonio “Steel Bunny” Penedo in the 175-pound group. Johny “Vagabond” Porter, Nathaniel “Gaston” Gaston, Emil “Skrubol” Guz and New York’s Abeid “Mando” Mitchell appear in the 195-pound division.

Organizers describe the championship format as single elimination, with one title awarded in each division. The lineup poster establishes the weight-class groups, but does not announce first-round pairings. A list of entrants should therefore not be read as a confirmed sequence of individual matchups.

For context on the competitors, the league uploaded its earlier Mando–Lil Dentist championship bout on November 5. The recording below is labelled TAL 14 from April 9, 2026, in Times Square. It is archival footage, not action from the upcoming Hammerstein event, and no result from it is being presented as new.

How the league scores armored combat

According to the league’s published rules, bouts run for three to five one-minute rounds. Fighters can score with weapons, shields, fists and limbs. Head strikes, two-handed weapon blows and other exchanges that influence the fight carry greater value than basic scoring strikes. Action can continue on the ground, including scoring attacks delivered from a dominant position.

That does not make every technique legal. The prohibited list includes stomps, soccer kicks, throws onto the head, attacks to the groin, oblique kicks or knee stomps, submission attempts and two-handed strikes against a grounded opponent. This is not the submission-based scoring framework familiar to Brazilian jiu-jitsu audiences.

A bout can end by knockout, technical knockout, disqualification or judges’ decision, with no draws under the published framework. Equipment rules require suitable armor, secure helmets and weapons without rust, cracks or loose components. The league describes its discipline as unscripted competition using blunted medieval-style weapons, distinct from conventional unarmed grappling sports.

November 21 event and broadcast details

The promoter lists doors at 6 p.m. and competition from 7 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m., New York time, with TikTok LIVE carrying the event. The official ticketing listing separately displays 8 p.m.; that timing discrepancy remains worth checking before attending. The venue is at 311 West 34th Street in Manhattan. Organizers list an anticipated capacity of approximately 2,000 spectators.

A separate press conference is scheduled for November 20, from 6 to 7 p.m., at Ideal Glass Studios on West 8th Street. The league says its earlier New York productions included Palladium Times Square, Melrose Ballroom and Bushwick venues. Hammerstein is the next announced stop, not proof of a completed tournament or an extension of M-1’s older medieval-combat experiment.