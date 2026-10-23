Arman Tsarukyan Questions Sean Strickland’s Contract Strategy

Arman Tsarukyan believes Sean Strickland should have addressed his UFC contract concerns before signing. In a new interview with Ariel Helwani, he questioned the middleweight champion’s negotiating approach.

Asked about the pay dispute, Tsarukyan argued that an unsigned agreement would have offered a chance to renegotiate. He speculated about Strickland’s confidence before facing Khamzat Chimaev, rather than claiming to know the champion’s private thinking:

So maybe he didn’t believe himself that he’s going to beat [Chimaev], that’s why he signed.

His proposed course was to compete a few more times, then seek another agreement. When Helwani asked about obtaining a release, Tsarukyan said he did not know whether the UFC would let him leave and argued boxing offered more alternative destinations than MMA.

Strickland’s account centers on leverage

That view differs from Strickland’s public explanation of how the agreement was reached. Responding on October 9 to a discussion about the UFC conditioning a title opportunity on new terms, he challenged the idea that a fighter could simply refuse and retain the same options.

Sign this or we wont do this lol they act like you have any power in this sport

The earlier contract dispute therefore involves more than whether his signature appears on an agreement: Strickland has disputed the bargaining power available when the title chance was on offer.

In his October 7 statements, Strickland had described several possible responses to the pay disagreement. He contemplated relinquishing the middleweight belt, moving to 205 pounds and completing his UFC obligations before pursuing a boxing match with Jake Paul. He also connected a potential move upward with avoiding the demands of making 185 pounds.

Those were conditional proposals, not an announcement that he had vacated the championship or secured a boxing agreement. His comparison with other combat-sports paydays expressed dissatisfaction; the statements did not provide a contract document or independently verified compensation breakdown.

Dana White’s response after the Contender Series finale also focused on when the deal was made. Asked about Strickland’s complaints, the UFC CEO said he had not personally spoken to him about them and had learned of them through social media.

Sean Strickland just signed a new contract in May.

White returned to that date when a reporter raised boxing. He also disputed an earnings figure attributed to Strickland, qualifying his denial as information he had heard rather than supplying an alternative amount. He contrasted the recent agreement with a hypothetical fighter spending a year or two on unchanged terms.

The promoter’s answer did not present the contract itself, authorize a crossover bout or announce revised compensation. It addressed the timing of the negotiation, while Strickland’s explanation concerned the circumstances under which he accepted it.