Arman Tsarukyan Expects Early-2027 UFC Title Fight, Plans To Stay At Lightweight

Arman Tsarukyan expects his next UFC appearance to be a title fight early in 2027. Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck in an interview published October 22, he described an expectation, not a signed date or confirmed opponent.

Asked about timing, he answered:

“beginning of the next year”

Heck suggested the first quarter, including February or March; Tsarukyan’s approximate agreement did not establish either month.

Why Featherweight Is No Longer His Plan

Responding to Movsar Evloev’s invitation, Tsarukyan explained that moving down had been conditional:

“I wanted to go if they wouldn’t give me a title in 155. I would go down.”

Now believing a lightweight opportunity is next, he wants to remain at 155 pounds, pursue divisional records and defend frequently if he becomes champion.

A Later Interview Adds An Opponent Qualification

In a later interview with Ariel Helwani published October 23, Tsarukyan said he had received an approximate date and location but would not disclose them. He agreed with Helwani’s suggestion of February or March and said the fight would be in America. Those remain his account of discussions, not a UFC booking announcement.

He referred to two possible names, then said he did not know the alternative when asked, suggesting Ilia Topuria or Paddy Pimblett. His preference was Gaethje. He said he had been told a Gaethje–Topuria rematch would not happen, while conceding that plans can change. Asked about the champion’s future, he said:

“I feel like he’s going to retire.”

He speculated that money could influence Gaethje’s decision and acknowledged they would have to wait. He also described stopping outside competition eight weeks before a UFC fight and a camp beginning in Russia and Armenia before American Top Team.

🚨 Arman Tsarukyan says the UFC told him he'll fight for the title in February or March next year He was given two possible opponents: Justin Gaethje, or another name if Gaethje retires Arman believes Gaethje will retire and he will fight the other name 👀 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/keVZJ265an — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 23, 2026

Evloev’s side of the exchange came during his October 21 media-day interview. He welcomed Tsarukyan at featherweight but made UFC approval a condition. He was answering a hypothetical challenge, rather than naming a replacement opponent for his own scheduled championship contest. That distinction leaves the two fighters discussing different routes, not negotiating an announced meeting.

The immediate featherweight assignment belongs to Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski. The official Etihad Arena listing schedules their October 24 championship bout in Abu Dhabi. Petr Yan’s bantamweight defense against Merab Dvalishvili is the other title fight advertised for that event. Tsarukyan is not one of those four title participants.

A New Answer After An Older Title Promise

His lightweight ambitions predate this interview. In August, Tsarukyan reported a verbal assurance from Hunter Campbell tied to beating Mauricio Ruffy. In September, he again identified Justin Gaethje as his anticipated next opponent. Those earlier statements explain the longstanding title pursuit; they do not independently confirm the new timetable he discussed with Heck.

He also dismissed Dillon Danis’s wrestling while acknowledging his grappling, rejected Danis’s pin prediction and left open further wrestling appearances this year.

For now, his confirmed competition is RAF 14 against Danis. Real American Freestyle’s current listing places them in the October 23 Las Vegas main event for its middleweight crossover championship, with Fox Nation carrying the event. That is a wrestling title, separate from the UFC lightweight championship discussed in the interview. RAF’s page identifies Fontainebleau Las Vegas as the venue. The date also reflects a scheduling change: the original announcement used October 3, before the promotion moved the event to October 23. The revised listing therefore supersedes the date still visible in the older MiddleEasy article’s URL. The matchup and championship designation remain attached to that updated event.