Arman Tsarukyan, Dillon Danis Involved In RAF 14 Press-Conference Brawl

Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis were involved in a brawl at Thursday’s RAF 14 press conference in Las Vegas, a day before their scheduled wrestling match. Footage published by The Ariel Helwani Show shows the seated media event breaking down amid repeated attempts to separate them.

The video then shows multiple people crowding the table and attempting to separate those involved. The camera does not clearly capture every exchange. Helwani separately reported that a security guard was bleeding; an eyewitness account, not a diagnosis or established injury cause.

Real American Freestyle’s current event page lists Tsarukyan against Danis for its middleweight crossover championship on October 23 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. It advertises a 9 p.m. Eastern broadcast on Fox Nation. The older October 3 date retained in the original booking article’s URL does not supersede the promotion’s revised listing.

The confrontation followed a question about Danis’s shirt, which carried a disparaging message about Khamzat Chimaev. Reporting from the event, Ariel Helwani described Tsarukyan getting up and swinging, while explicitly withholding certainty about contact:

Arman got up and swung – not sure if he hit him – and then chaos

Dillon was wearing a disparaging shirt about Khamzat. Someone asked about it. Arman got up and swung – not sure if he hit him – and then chaos — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 22, 2026

The scheduled main event remains a separate competition

The official card names Chimaev against Robbie Lawler as the catchweight crossover co-main event. Other championship matches include Lucia Yepez against Sarah Hildebrandt at strawweight and Ridge Lovett against Jordan Oliver at lightweight. Those are scheduled wrestling contests; the press-conference altercation establishes no result in any of them.

RAF also lists Jordan Burroughs against Michael Caliendo, Pat Downey against Magomed Magomedkerimov and Brendan Allen against Alexander Shlemenko. The event’s published lineup provides the context for the large gathering of competitors and staff, rather than identifying every person seen intervening in the footage.

Tsarukyan’s UFC plans were discussed before the incident

Earlier in the day, Tsarukyan outlined his expectation of a UFC title fight in early 2027. In that separate interview with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, he described an anticipated opportunity rather than a signed date or confirmed opponent. He wanted to remain at lightweight after considering a conditional move to featherweight if a title opportunity did not arrive.

His title pursuit predates this press event. In August, he reported a verbal assurance from Hunter Campbell tied to beating Mauricio Ruffy, before later identifying Justin Gaethje as an anticipated opponent. Those were his accounts, not a new UFC booking announcement.

That discussion concerned his MMA career, not the championship being contested against Danis. The current disruption took place at the promotional press conference, not during their sanctioned wrestling match. Neither the footage nor Helwani’s account establishes that the scheduled contest has been canceled, or that disciplinary action has been imposed.