Up next, the heavyweights take the stage. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (29-19-2) faces off against the rising contender Tanner Boser (19-6-1) in the co-main event of the evening.

Round 1

Both fighters come out in the orthodox position. A round of observation allows Boser to move around Arlovski and try a few attacks. Arlovski does look pretty sound defensively, he then throws a high kick that is blocked by Boser. Boser is the more active fighter but he gets caught with a kick. Boser looks to strike in combinations, he lands a leg kick and a one-two. Arlovski misses completely with a spinning back fist and gets countered. Arlovski lands a big right hand as the round ends.

10-9 Boser.

Round 2

Boser is on the front foot right away pressuring Arlovski and landing the jab. Arlovski is forced to back away, he blocks a body kick from Boser. High kick blocked by Boser, both men then exchange right hooks. Boser sprints into a right hand but then eats one from Arlovski. Arlovski lands a right hand and looks to be aggressive. He lands a body kick and eats a leg kick in return. Boser lands a right hand of his own as the round ends.

10-9 Arlovski

Round 3

Both fighters trade in the pocket and look to win this round as it is probably tied. Right hand lands for Boser, he then follows it up with a leg kick and another leaping right hand. Arlovski looks to pressure Boser but he gets countered doing so. Boser is clearly the most active fighter right now, he lands his jab and draws Arlovski into a counter left hook. Arlovski lands a jab of his own. Boser lands two leg kicks and pushes Arlovski back to the fence. Both fighters trade punches in the middle and clinch. Arlovski lands a knee in the clinch before Boser gets away. Boser lands a leg kick as the fight ends.

10-9 Boser

Official Results: Andrei Arlovski defeats Tanner Boser by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

