Ariel Helwani Backs Sean O’Malley Rematch For Petr Yan After UFC 333

Sean O’Malley’s win over Song Yadong should carry weight in the UFC’s next bantamweight title decision, according to Ariel Helwani. The broadcaster weighed the contenders after Petr Yan’s successful defense at UFC 333 on October 24.

Helwani puts the January result at the center

In his post-event video, Helwani called the O’Malley matchup the biggest available fight for Yan. He also praised O’Malley’s recent form, particularly the finish of Aiemann Zahabi, before stating his preference:

And so that’s the one that I would do. I would do, I would do Yan versus Suga, that’s a tremendous fight.

Helwani did not dismiss Song as an option. He also considered matching Song with Merab Dvalishvili, while questioning whether that could unnecessarily remove Song from contention. His proposed arrangement was an opinion about matchmaking, not a report that either contest had been booked.

Gotta be Yan x Suga 2 next, no? Interestingly, only Song Yadong was mentioned by DC in the post-fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 24, 2026

White says two options remain in discussion

At the UFC 333 press conference, Dana White described discussions with the UFC’s matchmakers:

Well, me and the matchmakers were texting the entire night about Song Yadong and, and O’Malley.

White described O’Malley and Song as strong options and treated deciding between them as a positive problem. He did not name the next challenger or announce a date. That leaves the promotion’s decision open, even though Daniel Cormier had specifically raised Song’s name during Yan’s immediate Octagon interview.

The champion had taken a different view before the trilogy. At Wednesday’s media day, Yan argued that Song deserved the opportunity more, criticized the UFC’s repeated support for O’Malley and assessed Song as more well-rounded. He nevertheless said the choice was not his to make. His separate openness to an O’Malley fight was not a demand for that opponent or a refusal to face someone else.

O’Malley’s two most recent results explain the competitive argument. He defeated Song by unanimous decision over three rounds at UFC 324 on January 24, then stopped Zahabi with punches at 4:02 of round two at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. Those consecutive wins followed his second loss to Dvalishvili, a third-round guillotine submission in June 2025. They give the former champion a recovery run rather than a title request immediately after a defeat.

There is also unfinished competitive history with Yan. Their first meeting at UFC 280 on October 22, 2022, ended in a split-decision victory for O’Malley after three rounds. A championship rematch would be scheduled for five, changing the distance from their original encounter. The earlier result remains an O’Malley win regardless of the disagreement it generated.

Song’s case includes more recent success than that January setback. His August 29 appearance in Shanghai ended with a second-round knockout of Umar Nurmagomedov. That result helps explain why the Chinese contender remains part of the discussion despite losing the head-to-head matchup Helwani emphasized.

Yan retained his belt by unanimous decision against Dvalishvili in Saturday’s Abu Dhabi trilogy, with all three judges scoring it 48-47. The championship therefore stayed with the fighter both prospective challengers have previously faced, rather than returning to Dvalishvili.