Ariel Helwani Criticizes Moicano-Nolan Stand-Up After UFC Vegas 123

Ariel Helwani sharply criticized Dan Miragliotta’s decision to stand Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan up during their UFC Vegas 123 main event. In two written X posts following Saturday’s October 31 UFC Fight Night card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the journalist objected to the restart that removed the Brazilian from back control in the second round.

His later message, posted at 3:22 a.m. UTC on November 1, put the decision among the worst he could recall:

No joke I think this is top 5 worst ref standups of all time

In an earlier post at 2:58 a.m. UTC, Helwani had described the intervention as:

Devastating turn of events for Moicano.

He said it immediately changed the fight and questioned what had happened. Neither message cited a specific regulation, reported a formal protest or announced that the result had changed. His ranking was his assessment of the officiating, not an official classification.

No joke I think this is top 5 worst ref standups of all time pic.twitter.com/Id02M2PWko — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 1, 2026

Why the restart mattered in the main event

Moicano had already spent much of the first round pursuing a rear-naked choke from the back. Nolan defended his hands, stood up while carrying him and continued resisting when dragged down again. The UFC’s written recap describes another takedown and body triangle in round two, with the Australian again denying the choke.

Miragliotta then ordered a standing restart. Nolan hurt Moicano afterward and attacked before the horn, but the bout continued into another round. The eventual finish came when the Brazilian attempted a further takedown, was reversed and absorbed ground strikes. The official outcome remained a TKO from punches and elbows at 1:28 of the third, as detailed in MiddleEasy’s fight report.

The distinction in the published stand-up guidance

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports’ August 2025 Unified Rules explain stand-ups in terms of attacking effort. The document directs referees to separate fighters when neither demonstrates a meaningful, continuing effort to move toward a finish, regardless of the method being attempted.

It also says that holding an apparently better position does not, by itself, guarantee the right to keep it. Back control and activity from back control are therefore different considerations in that published standard: the position alone does not settle whether a restart is justified.

That is general officiating guidance, not a commission finding on Saturday’s sequence. The same document identifies the referee as the bout’s sole arbiter while allowing review under the applicable regulatory authority’s procedures when a protest alleges a clear rule violation. Helwani’s posts express disagreement with an intervention; they do not establish that such a review took place.

Moicano focused on the defense he encountered

The defeated fighter’s own written response took a different approach. In Portuguese, Moicano said he had prepared well but performed poorly. He described getting takedowns and reaching the back without creating damage, credited Nolan’s defending and congratulated him. He did not specifically discuss the second-round restart in that message.

Separately, the promotion included Nolan among its four Performance of the Night award recipients. That recognition concerned his winning performance; it was not presented in the official bonus announcement as an adjudication of the refereeing debate.