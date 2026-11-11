Ariel Helwani Reports Police Questioning After Merab–Usman Altercation

Ariel Helwani has reported a new development following the Merab Dvalishvili–Usman Nurmagomedov altercation. In a November 11 written update, the reporter said everyone involved, including Dvalishvili and his friend, was at a police station for questioning.

His account distinguishes between Dvalishvili personally pursuing a complaint and the authorities bringing people in. Helwani attributed the latter to the incident taking place publicly and being recorded, rather than to a request from the former UFC champion.

What Helwani Said About The Questioning

My understanding is that Merab isn't the one pressing charges, but the incident happened in public and was caught on camera

That remains an attributed report, not an independently obtained police statement. It does not establish that anyone has been charged, convicted or cleared. Helwani also questioned whether the UFC would still sign Nurmagomedov, but presented that as a question, not an announced promotional decision.

The latest I'm hearing is that everyone involved in the Merab Dvalishvili/Usman Nurmagomedov altercation, including Merab and his friend, are at the police station for questioning. My understanding is that Merab isn't the one pressing charges, but the incident happened in public… pic.twitter.com/q5Tj1hMTeW — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 11, 2026

Topuria’s Earlier Written Reaction

Ilia Topuria had posted his own reaction earlier on November 11. He wrote that Nurmagomedov had reportedly been detained, retaining that qualification rather than presenting an official finding. Topuria then condemned Nurmagomedov and the people with him, accusing them of failing to demonstrate the respect and humility they publicly advocate.

His statement was sharply personal: he described their behavior as confirming his already negative opinion of them. That is Topuria’s assessment, not a legal determination. The post quoted a Red Corner MMA upload about the confrontation. Neither that caption nor Topuria’s reaction supplies a court record, the identities of any investigating officers or a confirmed charging decision.

Usman has reportedly been detained, along with the cowards who were with him. And these are the same people who dare to preach about humility and respect? What a disgrace. A bunch of absolute cowards. I always thought you were a bunch of mediocre individuals. Now you’ve removed… https://t.co/crZZVzK2ae — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 11, 2026

The clip linked in Topuria’s post appears below.

🚨 Full footage of the scuffle between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili pic.twitter.com/SGJzkQdFif — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 11, 2026

The Fighters’ Current Competitive Positions

Earlier on November 11, manager Ali Abdelaziz denied that Nurmagomedov had signed elsewhere. In his written statement, he said the PFL’s exclusive negotiating period remained in effect, preventing negotiations with other promotions. He did not announce an expiration date or a new agreement.

Nurmagomedov’s sporting position gives Helwani’s UFC question its context. The PFL’s current athlete page lists him as a lightweight competing at 155 pounds, with a career record of 22-0 and one no-contest. The same page records four PFL wins and no defeats, distinguishing his results with that promotion from his overall professional record.

The promotion’s finalized New York results record a first-round TKO of Archie Colgan at 3:42 on July 31 and a third-round submission of Alfie Davis at 4:41 on February 7. Both entries are identified as PFL lightweight world-title contests. Those existing results establish his competitive résumé; they do not answer whether another organization will offer him a contract.

Dvalishvili, meanwhile, has an upcoming wrestling assignment on the same week’s calendar. RAF’s current official Abu Dhabi event page lists him against Marlon Moraes on November 14 at Etihad Arena. Their match is catchweight crossover competition, rather than an MMA rematch or a UFC title fight.

The organizer advertises an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start for the Abu Dhabi event. Its updated headline matchup is Khamzat Chimaev against Chris Weidman, with Arman Tsarukyan facing Neiman Gracie in another crossover pairing. Umar Nurmagomedov is listed separately against Urijah Faber; he should not be confused with Usman, the fighter named in Helwani’s report.

RAF revealed the Dvalishvili–Moraes pairing on November 4. That sporting booking and the latest questioning report are separate developments. Nothing in the written statements reviewed here establishes a cancellation of Dvalishvili’s assignment or a disciplinary ruling against either fighter.