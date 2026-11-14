Antonio Cesar vs. Viet Anh Do Confirmed For ONE Fight Night 50

Antonio Cesar and Viet Anh Do have an officially confirmed December assignment. ONE Championship’s November 14 announcement pairs them in a flyweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 50, scheduled for December 18 in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The matchup puts a ten-fight winning streak against an unbeaten professional record. Cesar enters at 15-2 and 2-0 in ONE, while Do is 7-0 with every victory coming inside the distance. The announcement describes a possible route toward championship contention, not a guaranteed title shot for the winner.

The 22-year-old Brazilian trains in Manaus with Fight Academy and Associação Maquiné. His opponent, 29, was born in Vietnam and raised in New Zealand, where he works with Auckland MMA and Oliver MMA South Auckland. Do earned a US$100,000 contract in May after three stoppages on the Friday Fights series.

Cesar Has Already Shown A Ground Route

Cesar’s July debut against Lito Adiwang showed an alternative to chasing an immediate knockout. After absorbing the Filipino’s combinations and returning counters in the opening round, he shifted the contest toward his ground game. He established side control in the second, moved to north-south and attacked with knees before returning to side control for elbows.

He repeated the takedown-to-north-south progression in the third and maintained pressure with ground strikes. The unanimous decision gave him a ninth consecutive win. He followed that decision with an October first-round TKO of Joshua Perreira.

There was submission experience behind that approach before he joined ONE. The promotion’s July profile records rear-naked-choke wins in March and April 2026, with the first ending in round one and the next reaching the third. His two professional defeats had both been decisions, including a five-round contest in May 2023. He rebounded from that loss to win the Mr. Cage interim flyweight championship two months later.

Do’s Finishes Have Not All Come Early

Do’s latest victory required a longer striking contest. Against Davi Brandão in August, he connected to the body and head late in the first round before dropping his opponent with an elbow in the second. That middle round also included recovery breaks after Brandão’s illegal up-kick and a low kick from Do.

In the third, he defended a takedown and drove Brandão backward with punches. A final attack against the ropes prompted the stoppage at 1:23. The result preserved his finishing record, but the interruptions and three-round progression distinguish it from a simple uninterrupted blitz.

Earlier in the year, Jean Claude Saclag lasted 59 seconds against him. ONE’s athlete record lists that January Friday Fights appearance as a first-round TKO, followed by a second-round TKO of Kyungjung Kim in May. Those differing durations provide a more precise picture of his recent run than treating every finish as an opening-round knockout.

The December show includes MMA alongside Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling. Its event page identifies Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium as the venue, but does not provide an individual walkout time for this pairing. The advertised Friday date refers to the U.S. primetime broadcast; readers in Thailand should account for the time-zone difference rather than assume a Friday-evening local start.