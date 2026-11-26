Anthony Smith is no longer facing the Nebraska criminal charges filed after his July arrest. The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, November 25, that it had dismissed the pending case after reviewing the completed investigation.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger also issued a written statement to Uncrowned, describing the impact on his family and career.

Sarpy County closes the criminal case

The county attorney’s release said the original charges followed a preliminary investigation into an incident at a bar in Gretna. Investigators continued their work after the July filing, and Smith and his lawyers cooperated with the prosecutor’s office during that process.

The sheriff’s office subsequently delivered its finalized findings. Prosecutors said they considered the available information before dismissing the charges, and credited the investigators’ work. The release did not provide a detailed explanation of the evidence behind that decision. It announced a dismissal, not a jury verdict.

The development changes the status of a case MiddleEasy first covered when Smith was arrested in July. The allegations reported then were not convictions. Wednesday’s announcement should likewise be read for what prosecutors actually disclosed, rather than as confirmation of speculation about the underlying incident.

Anthony Smith's criminal charges dismissed in Nebraskahttps://t.co/iZivJT9rQh — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2026

Smith describes the personal cost

In his statement, Smith said respecting the legal process had shaped his decision not to publicly argue his case. He objected to allegations being treated as established facts and described damage to his reputation, finances, professional life and family that he felt the dismissal could not undo.

My silence was a choice. It was never a surrender.

Smith thanked those who stayed beside him, said he had wanted the benefit of the doubt rather than demands that everyone take his side, and rejected allowing the allegations to define his future. He closed by saying he would enjoy Thanksgiving and discuss more in the coming days.

That is a more extensive response than his earlier August message about eventually telling his side. The new statement addresses the experience and its aftermath; it does not itself supply a complete account of the incident or disclose the investigative findings.

A different chapter after UFC retirement

Smith’s public profile extends beyond his own fights. He has worked as a UFC broadcast analyst, following a fighting career that took him to a championship challenge against Jon Jones at UFC 235 in March 2019. Jones retained the light heavyweight belt by unanimous decision.

His rise to that title opportunity included victories over former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua, followed by Alexander Gustafsson later in his UFC run. Those were sporting accomplishments, not evidence about the criminal allegations. The distinction matters when separating his established fighting history from what the county’s new announcement actually resolves.

Smith later retired from UFC competition after facing Zhang Mingyang in Kansas City in April 2025. He subsequently returned outside the promotion, submitting Chase Sherman in the first round of a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA bout in April 2026. That return was a separate sporting development from the Nebraska proceedings.

Wednesday’s news concerns the resolution of those proceedings. Neither the county release nor Smith’s statement announced a new fight or confirmed a change to his broadcast work.