Anthony Smith Suffers Plethora Of Injuries From Glover Texieria Beatdown

Anthony Smith Suffers Several Injuries In Loss To Glover Texieria

Anthony Smith took a hefty beating is his UFC Jacksonville loss to Glover Texieria. Now the full extent of the injuries he suffered in the bout have been revealed, and it is quite gnarly.

Things were going well for Anthony at the start of his fight with Texieria. However that all began to change about halfway into the third round, when he got hit with several big shots. Then “Lionheart” spent the rest of the bout earning his nickname, with a massive beating until the bout was stopped in the final round.

As impressive as it was to see the heart of Anthony Smith, many people have been critical of his corner not throwing in the towel. Once the tides began to change out his favor, things began spiraling out of control. Not to mention, he was in a position where he had to tell his corner that his teeth were falling out, as a result of the punishment he was being handed.

After the fight it was thought that those were not real teeth that Anthony lost, only veneers. However, in a text with Ariel Helwani, Smith confirmed that he lost two real teeth. Not only that, but he detailed a wide range of injuries he suffered in the bout.

“Just spoke to Anthony Smith via text. Injuries suffered tonight: Broken nose, broken orbital bone, two missing teeth and a cut under his right eye. One tooth in front and one towards the back, he said. His real teeth.”

This was a tough beating for Anthony Smith to take, and it was largely unnecessary. It would be nice to see a wider acceptance in MMA for comers to throw in the towel to save their fighters.