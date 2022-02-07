Anthony Pettis Welcomes ‘Fun’ Jeremy Stephens Rematch, But Has Eyes Elsewhere

Anthony Pettis has shown some interest in fighting Jeremy Stephens again.

This time, it’s not in the UFC Octagon. Both fighters will compete in the PFL Smart Cage later this year. Stephens is the PFL’s latest signing and joins the roster’s lightweight division along with Pettis.

Stephens Calls Out ‘Showtime’

Upon announcing his move to the PFL, ‘Lil Heathen’ decided to call out familiar foe Pettis. The two UFC veterans first fought back in 2011. Pettis would defeat him in a decision. 11 years later and it still doesn’t sit well with Stephens, who sees a possible rematch with the former UFC Champion.

“Definitely a potential matchup,” Stephens said on The MMA Hour last week. “But I’ve seen Anthony Pettis at the UFC, we were hanging, shaking hands, but honestly bro, he looked fat and out of shape. His cheeks looked like cheeseburgers. That boy looks like he’s getting paid too much. So I would love to run that back with Anthony. “Last time, I turned him into a wrestler, he just wanted to wrestle me the whole time. We were in a different place and space at that time, I think now we could bring a lot more violence and action-packed, and I’m gonna be in better shape than that boy, trust me. He’s eating too good.”

Pettis Has Some Other Names On The Menu

For ‘Showtime’, a rubber match with Stephens isn’t much of a high priority. While it would be fun to run it back, Pettis wants to get redemption for his first two losses in the PFL. But given the format of the league, perhaps we’ll see this rematch booked before the other ones.

“No problem,” Pettis said of a potential Stephens fight. “[But] honestly, I want to run back the ones that I lost. I want Clay Collard and Raush Manfio. But, Stephens makes it fun. Stevens is one of them guys that just can knock out anybody if he connects. Adding him to the division, it makes it fun. “But my real focus is on the guys that I lost to, Raush Manfio or Clay Collard. I want to see both of them guys next season.”

Adding On

Pettis would take some time to also respond to Stephens’ recent trash talk just a week ago, as well. Pettis would come with some trash talk of his own to his former foe.

“Look at my UFC, WEC career and look at his UFC, WEC career. I beat him. So of course he has to talk shit, like he has to say something. I’m undefeated in rematches so if we run it back, I’m looking forward to seeing him again. If he wants to see how these cheeseburger cheeks feel— my chin has been tested and it’s proven top-notch, baby.”