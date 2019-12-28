Nina Ansaroff Planning Flyweight Move After Planned Pregnancy

Ansaroff Moving Up To 125

UFC strawweight contender Nina Ansaroff plans on making the move up to flyweight when she’s ready to return to action.

Ansaroff is currently taking time off as she is planning to start a family with her partner and current two-division champion Amanda Nunes. She isn’t pregnant as of yet but she will “100 percent” be back and competing at 125 pounds in her next bout.

“There’s no official news,” she told TMZ. “We’re waiting. I’m taking a year off, Whatever happens in this year, is going to happen in this year. …100 percent [I will be fighting again]. I’m going to fight at 125 [pounds] though.”

Ansaroff is 4-1 in her last five fights but is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Tatiana Suarez back in June.

Given that this is her first time eventually giving birth to a child, she has no idea what to expect when it comes to returning to competition. Of course, she is not alone. Many mothers have returned to the Octagon, including Mackenzie Dern who recently fought four months after giving birth to her daughter.

However, Ansaroff plans on remaining in shape during the whole ordeal.

“I’m going to be training throughout my pregnancy,” Ansaroff explained. “I’m going to stay in shape. I’m not going to just not doing anything and jump in. I mean I don’t know, I’ve never had a baby before so I don’t know what to expect. I’ve come back from other injuries and really bad accidents to being a professional athlete where it was not said to be possible. “So I don’t know. I’ve never had a baby. I’ve had friends that have had babies but they’re also not an athlete but they’re also not me. So I can’t tell you how I’m going to feel.”

Whenever Ansaroff does plan on returning, it will be her first flyweight bout since 2013 where she knocked out Munah Holland at Invicta FC 7.