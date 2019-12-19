Amanda Nunes vs Nina Ansaroff… in a Gift Exchange

Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff Showoff their Holiday Gifts

It’s going to be a very Merry Christmas for the Ansaroff/Nunes household. As everybody knows by now, Nina Ansaroff and Amanda Nunes are one of the most prominent and rock-solid couples in all of MMA. And, as Nunes seems to be hitting the prime of her relationship with Nina via public consumption, she’s also in the prime of her MMA career as well.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Amanda Nunes has everything in her life. Not only does she have her life partner in Nina, but she also has both the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight titles.

UFC 245

At UFC 245, Nunes had a dominate performance over Germaine De Randamie. While many expected a kickboxing match, Amanda surprised the world by using her Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling to dominate GDR in a five-round decision.

Nunes and Ansaroff Show off Their Holiday Presents

After the fight, Nunes took to social media to show the details on her and Nina’s Christmas gifts exchange. Although they celebrated a little earlier than most, fans can decide on who received the better present.

It’s exactly what I wanted. Now I can clean the leaves in the yard better. Thanks love @NinaAnsaroff pic.twitter.com/h73PFn0CMn — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) December 17, 2019

Whether they were joking or not, Nunes received a giant wheelbarrow from Nina, decked out in a giant red bow. It must have been exactly what Nunes wanted, as she took to social media to post it.

After that, it was Nina’s turn to show off her gift. And, while both gifts had wheels, Nina’s looked a little bit more…. mobile.

“We gifted each other for Christmas 💁🏻‍♀️ #2020GLS #wheelbarrowXL,” wrote Nina on Instagram.

Who Won the Gift Exchange

Ansaroff posed in front of a brand new Mercedes Benz G series. The new car, of course, was decked out in a red bow reminiscent of Amanda’s wheelbarrow.

Now it’s up for fans to decide who received the better gift. Let us know in the comments below and Happy Holidays from everyone at Middle Easy.