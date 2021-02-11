Jon Anik Backs Joe Rogan Despite Social Media Criticism of Latest Commentary Work

Despite the recent criticisms of Joe Rogan’s commentary work, Jon Anik is backing his broadcast partner. Social media has been critical of Rogan and his recent commentary performance, however, Anik believes that Rogan will be around delivering high-quality work for a long time.

Anik on Joe Rogan Commentary Work

Anik recently appeared on “What the Heck.” During the show, Anik spoke about the differences between a two-man and a three-man commentary booth. Furthermore, he spoke about the desire to improve on a nightly basis. As well as praising Rogan for continuing to add value to the broadcast.

“My job is a totally different thing in a three-man booth versus a two-man booth in terms of the real estate that I have, for what is asked of me,” said Anik. “I can assure you, (the) big picture, we do look at everything that people say. We ain’t trying to get worse. We’re trying to get better. If you’re asking me, I think he (Joe Rogan) still adds tremendous value. I still think there’s a special, undeniable quality to our broadcast when he is a part of it.” “I can assure you that he ain’t going nowhere. Again, I hate to put words in his mouth, but he absolutely loves this job and I think we had a little international flare with the pay-per-views at the end of the year—UFC 251, 253, 254—that he wasn’t a part of because they were happening in Abu Dhabi. But hopefully, domestic pay-per-views return more so in 2021 and he gets a chance to get back out there more often.” “It’s not that easy stepping up every eight weeks trying to do one of these things, and constantly having a revolving door with the broadcast team, but I love the guy. I’ve never been closer with the guy and hopefully he’s here well past me.”

Criticisms

Many fans have expressed their belief in the decline of Rogan’s commentary work. Even fighters like Conor McGregor have stated that Rogan seems like he’s reading from a script with a pre-meditated theme of the fight in mind, rather than calling the action on the fly. At times, fans have also voiced their belief that Rogan calls fights with an agenda.

