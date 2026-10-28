Andrew Sanchez Faces Mikhail Ragozin At DF Uncaged In Amman

Andrew Sanchez will face Mikhail Ragozin in a middleweight bout at DF Uncaged on October 30, with the fight scheduled for Amman’s Roman Theatre. The promotion’s current official card places the former UFC fighter immediately before the main event, as its international lineup takes shape around one of Jordan’s best-known historic venues.

The matchup is listed at 185 pounds. Sanchez enters with a promotional record listing of 14-9, opposite Ragozin at 25-7. The Russian has the most professional victories of anyone on this card, according to the event’s fighter profiles, and contested an RCC middleweight title fight in July.

Mukhammad Berkhamov and Dante Schiro headline at an 80-kilogram catchweight. Main-card coverage begins at 9 p.m. in Amman on MBC Action and Shahid, while JRTV also carries the earlier fights. Individual start times on the running order are estimates, not guaranteed ringwalk appointments.

Sanchez brings a tournament-winning wrestling background

Sanchez’s UFC history explains the experience he brings to this assignment. He won The Ultimate Fighter 23’s light heavyweight tournament by beating Khalil Rountree in a three-round unanimous decision in July 2016. Before the final, he advanced past Myron Dennis and stopped Eric Spicely, after also beating Phil Hawes in the season’s opening round.

His official UFC biography identifies him as a four-time collegiate wrestling All-American and two-time national champion at McKendree University. His subsequent UFC opponents included Marvin Vettori, Anthony Smith and Bruno Silva. He also recorded victories over Markus Perez, Marc-Andre Barriault and Wellington Turman. His final two UFC appearances ended in stoppage defeats against Makhmud Muradov and Silva, the latter on the UFC Vegas 40 card. His post-UFC career also includes a PFL bout against Impa Kasanganay in 2025. Those are career background details, not claims about how Friday’s matchup will unfold.

The promotion’s October 27 written update confirmed he was already in Jordan. It described training at Nashama Park, sessions with the Jordan BJJ and MMA Federation and Baptiste, and a visit to the Amman Citadel. The accompanying post documents his fight-week activities rather than announcing a different opponent.

The wider program includes an open workout at the Dead Sea Corniche on October 28. Organizers list Makana 360 and Jordan Combat Consulting as the event operators, working with the Jordan MMA Federation. The promotion presents the week as both a sporting competition and an international sports-tourism project.

A new platform from Desert Force’s founders

In an October 19 report, ArabsMMA described the project as a new undertaking by Desert Force founder Zaid Mirza and promoter Mohammad Mirza. Their earlier organization began in Amman in 2010 and helped establish a televised professional platform for fighters across the Arab world. The organizers distinguish this event from simply bringing back the old promotion under its previous identity.

Mohammad Mirza told the outlet that the matchmaking was intended to go beyond a regional show supplemented by a few overseas names. He pointed to the combination of an established former champion in the main event, a tournament winner in the supporting fight and Arab competitors on the same bill. Zaid Mirza framed the wider week as an opportunity to present Jordan’s landmarks alongside its developing combat-sports stage.

The official schedule currently places ceremonial weigh-ins at the Amman Citadel on October 29. Fight night follows the next day; neither the booking nor the arrival post establishes a result before the athletes compete.