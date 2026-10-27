Andrei Arlovski Reflects On Three Cancer Battles In Personal Statement

Andrei Arlovski shared an account of facing cancer three times in an October 20 Instagram statement. The BKFC heavyweight champion discussed repeated diagnoses and competition after tumor removal.

He described initial discouragement after diagnosis, before rallying to continue competing.

Arlovski’s account of treatment and recovery

The written carousel dates his first diagnosis to 2010 and a recurrence to 2013. It also says doctors later removed a kidney tumor and 28 lymph nodes, and that he underwent chemotherapy. That slide does not give a year for the later surgery.

In his own caption, Arlovski placed wins in Dirty Boxing, conventional boxing and BKFC within months of tumor removal. He described those victories as knockouts or technical knockouts.

He also addressed people questioning his age and wrote:

“I don’t QUIT !!

I don’t STOP !!!

No matter what – I’m moving FORWARD !!!”

The championship behind his message

Arlovski took Ben Rothwell’s heavyweight belt at KnuckleMania VI on February 7 in Philadelphia. BKFC’s official account identifies a ringside-doctor stoppage at 1:14 of the third round at the sold-out Xfinity Mobile Arena. The victory made him 2-0 in the promotion. It was also another meeting with a familiar opponent: BKFC noted that he already held two victories over Rothwell in MMA. UFC’s record includes their July 2019 rematch, which Arlovski won by unanimous decision over three rounds.

His BKFC debut came against Josh Copeland at the organization’s June 21, 2025 event in Fort Worth, Texas. BKFC lists him as an active heavyweight, with a February 1979 birth date. He was 47 when he won its championship, making his response to age-related criticism particularly pertinent to the achievement. His success there followed a change in both employer and discipline, with the organization’s championship replacing the UFC belt he had held earlier in his career.

The distinction matters to the UFC ambition he mentioned in the statement. Arlovski wrote that returning there had been a dream, but he did not expect it to happen. His UFC departure followed UFC 303 in June 2024, where the promotion’s fight history records a split-decision loss to Martin Buday.

That history also places his first UFC championship win in February 2005: a submission of Tim Sylvia just 47 seconds into the first round for the interim belt. He subsequently defended against Justin Eilers and Paul Buentello, before losing the championship to Sylvia in April 2006. His BKFC title therefore arrived more than two decades after his first UFC championship.

The carousel also promotes his coaching.