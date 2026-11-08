Andrei Arlovski Apologizes To Anthony Johnson’s Family, Explains Survival Remark

Andrei Arlovski has apologized to Anthony Johnson’s family after his remarks about surviving his former opponent drew criticism. In a November 7 Instagram statement, he denied viewing Johnson’s death as a personal victory and acknowledged their fight’s outcome.

The former UFC champion attributed the sentiment to his own experiences with cancer. He wrote:

Cancer is not a competition. Death is not a victory. LIFE is the GIFT .

Arlovski said English, his second language, sometimes failed to convey his intentions. He accepted responsibility for the hurt caused, while also directing profanity at critics and suggesting some readers lacked understanding. His explanation therefore combined an apology with an attack on the backlash.

He described gratitude for waking up another day as the point he had intended to express. He also said he should review interviews before publication. He described this as the second occasion on which he had apologized for saying something wrong.

His cancer account preceded the controversy

The reference to illness follows Arlovski’s earlier account of repeated cancer treatment. In an October 20 written post, he described three battles with the disease, the discouragement that followed diagnosis and his determination to continue competing. He placed wins in Dirty Boxing, conventional boxing and bare-knuckle fighting within months of tumor removal, identifying them as knockouts or technical knockouts.

That earlier message also addressed criticism of his age and promoted the mindset behind his recovery. He said returning to the UFC had been a dream but did not expect it to happen. These are his accounts of treatment and ambition, rather than independent medical assessments or an announced UFC comeback.

Arlovski’s current championship is in BKFC. He took Ben Rothwell’s heavyweight belt at KnuckleMania VI on February 7 in Philadelphia. The promotion recorded a ringside-doctor stoppage at 1:14 of Round 3 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, moving the challenger to 2-0 in its competition.

The Johnson fight was outside the UFC

Although the apology called their meeting an Octagon fight, Johnson and Arlovski actually fought at World Series of Fighting 2. Their heavyweight main event took place on March 23, 2013, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Johnson won by unanimous decision, with Henry Krawiec, Carlos Rodriguez and Vincent Sinclair each scoring it 29-28.

Johnson died in November 2022 at 38 after a long illness. The UFC’s tribute remembered a fighter who challenged Daniel Cormier twice for its light heavyweight championship and finished his career with a 23-6 record. Its condolences were directed to his friends and family.