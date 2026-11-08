Andre Petroski Stops Mantas Kondratavičius In Round 2 At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Andre Petroski found the answer to Mantas Kondratavičius’ early striking success on the mat. The veteran middleweight ended a three-fight losing streak at UFC Vegas 124, advancing to mount and forcing a second-round stoppage at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on November 7.

Referee Chris Tognoni intervened at 4:39 after punches to the head from the top position. The result moves the Philadelphia fighter to 9-5 in the UFC and denies Kondratavičius a second consecutive Octagon victory following his successful debut against Antonio Trocoli.

This was a meeting of replacement opponents. As detailed in the earlier booking coverage, Petroski had been preparing for Azamat Bekoev, while the Lithuanian was initially matched with Wes Schultz. Their revised pairing tested a developing prospect against an experienced grappler rather than another member of his Contender Series class.

Round 1: Kondratavičius finds his range before Petroski closes

Kondratavičius started with the cleaner long-range work, using jabs and powerful crosses toward the head. The official measurements gave the 6-foot-2 Lithuanian two inches in height and two-and-a-half inches in reach over Petroski, whose listed reach is 73 inches. His opponent threatened takedowns to shorten that distance and found openings to strike from closer quarters instead of remaining at the end of the taller man’s punches.

The first-round figures reflect that contrast. Kondratavičius landed 18 of 38 significant strikes, including 17 at distance. Petroski connected with 15 of 28 significant attempts and completed one takedown from four tries. He also accumulated 1:16 of control, while the Lithuanian registered 58 seconds.

Those numbers show why the opening five minutes were more complicated than a one-sided striking exchange. Petroski trailed in significant connections but landed more total strikes, 27 to 21, as he began bringing his preferred positions into the fight.

All pressure from Petroski 👏 Andre Petroski earns the R2 TKO tonight! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/mzBTe4oce0 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 7, 2026

Round 2: Top control becomes a finishing position

Petroski went straight back to his wrestling after the break and put Kondratavičius down early. He established himself on top, worked patiently and eventually progressed into mount. The Lithuanian could not break the control, leaving him exposed to the sustained ground attack that brought the referee in.

The second-round statistical swing was decisive: Petroski landed 41 significant strikes to five, with 38 of his connections coming on the ground. His sole takedown attempt succeeded, and 4:02 of control across a round lasting 4:39 left little time for Kondratavičius to rebuild his standing offense.

No knockdown or submission attempt was credited to either fighter. This was a positional stoppage through punches, not a submission or a standing knockout. Petroski’s full-fight totals were 85 landed strikes from 120 attempts, against 34 from 60 for his opponent.

Flyin' high now 🦅 Andre Petroski dominates his way to a RD2 finish! [ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/yURNpNau1M — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2026

A development test after the London debut

The challenge had been different for Kondratavičius in March. After earning his UFC contract with a first-round Contender Series finish in 2025, he needed all three rounds to beat Trocoli in London. That decision was his first professional victory to reach the scorecards.

In UFC’s November 5 written feature, he described improving his diet and conditioning after that demanding debut. He also discussed training with compatriot Modestas Bukauskas, including work around the light heavyweight’s September fight with Oumar Sy. Saturday’s defeat interrupts that progress without changing what his earlier preparation actually involved.